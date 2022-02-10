 Thursday, February 10, 2022 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Crandall Man Gets New Sentence For Child Molestation

Thursday, February 10, 2022
David Joseph Lawson
David Joseph Lawson

David Joseph Lawson, 50, of Crandall, Ga., was convicted on Thursday by a Murray County jury of child molestation and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks to serve the maximum 19 years in prison without parole followed by a year on probation. 

 

The final year on probation is required by Georgia Law in child molestation cases. 

 

The sentence will run consecutively with a 30-year prison sentence imposed by Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris in October after Lawson was convicted by a different jury for failure to register as a sex offender.  The sentence imposed by Judge Morris was also the maximum allowed for the offense and will also have to be served without the possibility of parole. 

 

Lawson will have to serve 49 years, less any time already served in the Murray County Jail, before he can be released from Department of Corrections custody. 

 

Assistant District Attorney and Chief Child Abuse Prosecutor, Ben Kenemer, prosecuted both cases.  Lawson was represented by Jack Donlon of the Public Defender’s Office.

 

Lawson was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 and originally scheduled for trial in February of 2020, right at the start of the COVID pandemic.  Along with many other cases, his trial was postponed for over a year due to restrictions imposed by the Governor’s emergency order and the Georgia Supreme Court’s declaration of a judicial emergency related to COVID.  Jury trials resumed across Georgia last year. 

 

Lawson has numerous prior convictions starting with statutory rape in 1995 and 1997 involving two different underage victims.  That conviction required him to register as a sex offender with the sheriff in the county where he resides, and to update his registration information annually. 

 

Lawson had been convicted more than once over the past 20 years for failure to properly update his registration information on his birthday each year.  Because of those prior convictions, the sentencing range on the new failure to register charge was actually greater than on the new child molestation charge.  In order not to prejudice the defendant, the two charges were severed and tried before separate juries so that each jury would only know about the charge they were chosen to decide.    

 

The new child molestation charge arose from a single victim who accused Lawson of touching her inappropriately while Lawson was in a relationship with the victim’s mother.  In addition to the primary victim, the two prior victims of Lawson testified about their victimization in the late 1990’s to demonstrate Lawson’s propensity to commit these sorts of crimes. 

 

The jury deliberated for approximately 15 minutes before returning their guilty verdict Thursday afternoon.  The jury was selected on Monday, but the entire trial took place Thursday.  Several of the jurors remained for the sentencing hearing even though they had been excused by the judge and were free to leave. 

 

The cases were investigated by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Chatsworth Police Department. 


February 10, 2022

Crandall Man Gets New Sentence For Child Molestation

February 10, 2022

Daycare Worker Arrested After Fire At Cleveland Facility Causes Evacuation Of 27 Children; James Carpenter Had Consumed Multiple Alcoholic Beverages

February 10, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Loses Car, Husband's Lunch After Warming It Up Unattended; Woman Wakes To Find Her Car Crashed In Her Yard After Leaving Keys In Vehicle


David Joseph Lawson, 50, of Crandall, Ga., was convicted on Thursday by a Murray County jury of child molestation and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks to serve the maximum 19 ... (click for more)

A daycare worker in Cleveland was arrested following a fire that broke out late Thursday morning and caused 27 children to have to be evacuated. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded ... (click for more)

A woman on Talley Road told police she started her car to let it warm up and it was stolen. Her camera has video of a young black male, wearing a black puffer jacket with red sleeves, walking ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Crandall Man Gets New Sentence For Child Molestation

David Joseph Lawson, 50, of Crandall, Ga., was convicted on Thursday by a Murray County jury of child molestation and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks to serve the maximum 19 years in prison without parole followed by a year on probation. The final year on probation is required by Georgia Law in child molestation cases. The sentence will run consecutively ... (click for more)

Daycare Worker Arrested After Fire At Cleveland Facility Causes Evacuation Of 27 Children; James Carpenter Had Consumed Multiple Alcoholic Beverages

A daycare worker in Cleveland was arrested following a fire that broke out late Thursday morning and caused 27 children to have to be evacuated. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday at 11:41 a.m. to a report of an active fire at Little Lambs Daycare on Waterlevel Highway. The first BCSO unit arrived at approximately 11:42 a.m. The Cleveland Police Department, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: The Book Review Committee's Mission And Goals

As chairman of the “Book Review Committee”, I would like to share why the committee was formed and what it hopes to accomplish. After the Board was made aware of books in our libraries that contained such obscene language they could not be read out loud at a school board meeting, some board members wanted to know the process for books making their way onto our school library shelves. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: $4.5M Bet On Bengals

The crew at ESPN has assembled an all-star cast of 64 NFL experts to help in the prognosis for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI (56). Actual kickoff is 6:30 p.m. (NBC) and the pregame show begins at 1 pm. The simple skinny: The LA Rams, playing in their home stadium, are a 4-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals. More pointed, with a 4-point edge, 35 of the experts took LA – giving ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win Defensive Battle With Western Carolina

There are times when the leading team in a conference will have a sub-par performance, even when it’s against the worst team in that same conference. That was the case for Chattanooga’s Mocs on Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena as they squared off against Western Carolina. You want to talk about two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Mocs are currently in first ... (click for more)

Kentucky Standout Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 List

Another day, another national watch list for University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been tabbed to the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors