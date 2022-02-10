Funeral Service Is Saturday For Deputy Public Works Administrator Donald Stone

The funeral service for Donald Stone Jr., deputy city public works administrator who died unexpectedly on Thursday, will be Saturday.

Mr. Stone, 54, passed away in a local hospital.

He was a graduate of Flint Central School. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Occupational Safety. He later earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He served the city of Milwaukee for more than 20 years. In 2016 he took his talents to Chattanooga where he served as the Deputy Administrator for the Department of Chattanooga Public Works. He is the first African American to hold this position.

He considered his greatest accomplishment was becoming a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Mr. Stone will lie in state on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Taylor Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Ronald Cook, Sr. as the eulogist.