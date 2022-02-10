 Thursday, February 10, 2022 Weather

Medical Examiner Testifies That Soddy Daisy Child Died From Being Shaken

Hamilton County Medical Examiner Dr. James Metcalfe testified Thursday that a Soddy Daisy child died after being shaken so hard that she got blood on the brain and her optic nerve was damaged.

Dr. Metcalfe used a large doll as a prop to demonstrate to the jury in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman how Annie Shell, who was almost three, was killed.

Dr. Metcalfe also said there was a large bruise on the right side of the child's face.

He said her injuries did not line up with being a fall as her babysitter, Brandi Giannunzio, claimed.

The babysitter's boyfriend, Benjamin Brown, is on trial for the 2018 felony murder.

It was also testified that the child's younger sister had swelling and bruises around her nose as well as dried blood in her nostrils.

The child's father, David Shell, said she did not have any facial marks prior to being dropped off at the babysitter. He said she had never had a nose bleed.

Christy Killian, who picked up the two children from the babysitter, said she noticed the marks on the face of the younger child when she got out with her at Family Dollar.

The child was taken to the hospital on Aug. 18 and she was declared dead three days later. Doctors operated to remove a blood clot that had formed in her brain, but were not able to save her. 

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Funeral Service Is Saturday For Deputy Public Works Administrator Donald Stone

Student Remembrance, Funeral Planned For Soddy Daisy High Sophomore Killed In Crash


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 4229 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga REGISTRATION, ...

The funeral service for Donald Stone Jr., deputy city public works administrator who died unexpectedly on Thursday, will be Saturday. Mr. Stone, 54, passed away in a local hospital. He ...

A Student Remembrance is planned on Friday and the funeral on Sunday for a 16-year-old Soddy Daisy High School sophomore who was killed in a car wreck on Friday. Three other teens were ...



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARELLANO, VICTOR OSCAR 4229 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373638461 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga REGISTRATION, EXPIRED DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ASHBY, WAYNE LEE 3909 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT ... (click for more)

Funeral Service Is Saturday For Deputy Public Works Administrator Donald Stone

The funeral service for Donald Stone Jr., deputy city public works administrator who died unexpectedly on Thursday, will be Saturday. Mr. Stone, 54, passed away in a local hospital. He was a graduate of Flint Central School. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Occupational Safety. He later earned a Master’s degree in Public ... (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman: The Book Review Committee's Mission And Goals

As chairman of the "Book Review Committee", I would like to share why the committee was formed and what it hopes to accomplish. After the Board was made aware of books in our libraries that contained such obscene language they could not be read out loud at a school board meeting, some board members wanted to know the process for books making their way onto our school library shelves. ...

Roy Exum: $4.5M Bet On Bengals

The crew at ESPN has assembled an all-star cast of 64 NFL experts to help in the prognosis for Sunday's Super Bowl LVI (56). Actual kickoff is 6:30 p.m. (NBC) and the pregame show begins at 1 pm. The simple skinny: The LA Rams, playing in their home stadium, are a 4-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals. More pointed, with a 4-point edge, 35 of the experts took LA – giving ...

#13/10 Lady Vols Cruise To 76-62 Win Over Missouri

Bouncing back into the win column, the No. 13/10 Tennessee women's basketball team raced to a 58-33 lead after the first three quarters and coasted to victory over Missouri, 76-62, Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols (20-4/9-2 SEC) grabbed their 20th win of the season, the 44th time in 48 years that the program has reached that total. Missouri fell to 16-8, ...

SEC Baseball: Ole Miss Picked To Win Conference Championship

Ole Miss has been predicted to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league's 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams were also announced. Six different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. Ole Miss led the way with four, followed by Arkansas ...


