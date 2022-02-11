Police Blotter: Dancing Woman In Tank Top Distracts Drivers; Lady Thinking Her Phone Is Hacked Just Doesn't Know How To Use It

An officer was driving on Roanoke Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard and saw a white female in a black tank top dancing on the sidewalk and shouting at passing vehicles. The officer spoke with the female and asked her to stop dancing and distracting drivers and told her move along. She complied and moved along.

A woman at Bargain Hunt at 1301 Hickory Valley Road said before she walked into the store she remembered she had money in her back pocket. Two hours later she noticed the money was gone. While she was in line she asked multiple people if they had seen it and no one said they did. No one returned the cash either. The officer spoke with management and they will work on looking at the cameras to see when she dropped it and if they can see who picked it up.

A woman on Hixson Pike told police her daughter’s boyfriend had discovered nails around her daughter’s car and several nails had been stuck into tires on the vehicle. She said the vehicle hasn’t been driven since October so she believes someone has done it on purpose. It is unclear when the nails were placed around the vehicle or when the tire had gone flat but it was sometime this week when the tire went flat, according to the woman.

A woman on North Hawthorne Street said after getting home from work, she observed damage to the rear passenger-side of the vehicle. She said that while at work, footage was reviewed and the damage did not occur at her work. She said her neighbors often pull into the driveway beside her vehicle, and she believed this could have possibly caused the damage. Police did not observe any additional damage or debris in the driveway consistent with a crash.

An employee at 2288 Gunbarrel Road told police two black females came into the store, picked up an Amazon Firestick and went into the bathroom. She said one female left with the Amazon Fire Stick in her shirt. The suspects left in a silver Kia.

Police spoke with a man on Park Drive over the phone who said someone broke the window on his Jayco trailer while it was parked in a storage unit facility. He said it appears as if they made their way into the trailer but nothing was taken.

Police spoke with the loss prevention officer of Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. The employee said he observed a white male and a white female walk into the store and they grabbed a set of wrenches, and an air impact wrench worth a total of $200. The employee also claimed that he observed the two people walk out the store and pass the point of sales without paying for the items. He quickly made contact with them and he was able to recover the tools. Prior to police arriving, the suspects left the scene. The employee said that the tools were recovered from the suspects without incident.

A woman on Brainerd Road told police she was scammed on Cash app recently. She said she was supposed to get a refund from Cash app for fraudulent charges. She told police that she was instructed to buy gift cards and text the information to an individual before she could get her refund. She spent $2,000 in gift cards before realizing that they were taking her money. The woman said she did not have any suspect information other than the phone numbers she was texting.

Police were dispatched to National Tire and Battery at 5327 Hwy. 153 to check on an alarm. Officers found an open door, swept the area for any potential people inside the building, but did not locate anyone. Police closed and locked the door.

A woman who works for NOVA Medical at 5779 Brainerd Road told police someone used a rock to bust out the driver’s-side rear window of the company's Ram Promaster. The suspects rummaged through the vehicle but did not take any items. The employee later called back and said upon closer inspection it was evident that the suspect cut the catalytic converter from the underside of the van. Wires were also damaged estimating a total repair cost of around $1,500.

A man on South Willow Street told police someone had taken items from his unlocked car over the weekend. He had video of the incident, but it was of such poor quality it was not helpful. A dark figure can be seen entering and exiting his vehicle just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

A woman told police over the phone there was a charge on her bank account for $1,000. She said it was an online purchase for a watch and was shipped to Marlboro Avenue in Chattanooga. The woman said it was done through PayPal.

A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police people were hacking into her phone and taking control of the phone. While the officer was speaking to her, she said her Gmail was hacked and attempted to find it on her phone and was unable to find the Gmail icon after clicking on many things that the officer knew would not get her to Gmail. The officer then easily found Gmail on her phone. It appeared that the woman did not know how to operate her phone.