Well-known Chattanoogan Gene Hunt passed away Wednesday evening. Mr. Hunt was a long time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and active in Episcopal Church activities. He served as an administrative assistant to both Third District Congressmen Bill Brock and Lamar Baker and impacted so many lives. Gene was a very successful insurance agent for years in the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

There is no way this ends up “happily ever after.” Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin is smoldering on a hot seat unlike any I can ever remember in the half-century I have followed Southeastern Conference sports and the fact nobody is saying anything tells me everything. With the swirl that is unfolding, Harsin is effectively through as the latest head coach of the football Tigers. ... (click for more)