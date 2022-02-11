 Friday, February 11, 2022 Weather

Health Department Closes Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site; Moves COVID-19 Vaccines To East 3rd Street Campus Beginning Feb. 15

Friday, February 11, 2022
The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering all COVID vaccines at the East 3rd Street campus, beginning Tuesday, and will subsequently be closing the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. 
 
“We want to thank Hamilton County Parks and Recreation for working with us during our time at the Riverpark. Moving our vaccine site to our East 3rd Street campus provides our staff shelter from the elements and eliminates potential cancellations due to inclement weather,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak.
“It also allows us to be able to consolidate all of our vaccine efforts into one building so that individuals of all age groups can come to one location.” 
 
Vaccine Site:
East 3rd Street Campus, 921 East 3rd St. in Chattanooga
•        Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
•        Clinic located on the second floor of the west wing of the building. 
•        Walk-in clinic; no appointment is necessary.
•        Masks must be worn while inside the building. 
•        Pfizer primary series for ages five and up and boosters for ages 12 and up.
•        Moderna boosters for ages 18 and up. 
 
Parking is in the parking garage located off Hampton Street. Enter the Health Department through the rear entrance and follow the signs to the vaccine clinic. Bring your parking ticket inside with you for validation at the vaccine registration desk. 
 
Additional Information & Resources
•        If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you. 
•        To view COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, please visit the CDC’s website at https://bit.ly/3JgRqqM.
•        To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 primary series and booster shots, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.
•        Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance. 
•        Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you. 
•        Testing options are available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit testing.hamiltontn.gov or call our hotline at 423-209-8383 for help locating a testing facility near you. 
•        To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

Police Blotter: Dancing Woman In Tank Top Distracts Drivers; Lady Thinking Her Phone Is Hacked Just Doesn't Know How To Use It

Health Department Closes Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site; Moves COVID-19 Vaccines To East 3rd Street Campus Beginning Feb. 15

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An officer was driving on Roanoke Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard and saw a white female in a black tank top dancing on the sidewalk and shouting at passing vehicles. The officer spoke with the female and asked her to stop dancing and distracting drivers and told her move along. She complied and moved along.

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering all COVID vaccines at the East 3rd Street campus, beginning Tuesday, and will subsequently be closing the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Police Blotter: Dancing Woman In Tank Top Distracts Drivers; Lady Thinking Her Phone Is Hacked Just Doesn't Know How To Use It

An officer was driving on Roanoke Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard and saw a white female in a black tank top dancing on the sidewalk and shouting at passing vehicles. The officer spoke with the female and asked her to stop dancing and distracting drivers and told her move along. She complied and moved along. * * * A woman at Bargain Hunt at 1301 Hickory Valley Road said before

Health Department Closes Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site; Moves COVID-19 Vaccines To East 3rd Street Campus Beginning Feb. 15

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering all COVID vaccines at the East 3rd Street campus, beginning Tuesday, and will subsequently be closing the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. “We want to thank Hamilton County Parks and Recreation for working with us during our time at the Riverpark. Moving our vaccine site to our East 3rd Street campus provides ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Gene Hunt

Well-known Chattanoogan Gene Hunt passed away Wednesday evening. Mr. Hunt was a long time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and active in Episcopal Church activities. He served as an administrative assistant to both Third District Congressmen Bill Brock and Lamar Baker and impacted so many lives. Gene was a very successful insurance agent for years in the Hamilton County

Roy Exum: Trouble At Auburn

There is no way this ends up "happily ever after." Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin is smoldering on a hot seat unlike any I can ever remember in the half-century I have followed Southeastern Conference sports and the fact nobody is saying anything tells me everything. With the swirl that is unfolding, Harsin is effectively through as the latest head coach of the football Tigers.

#13/10 Lady Vols Cruise To 76-62 Win Over Missouri

Bouncing back into the win column, the No. 13/10 Tennessee women's basketball team raced to a 58-33 lead after the first three quarters and coasted to victory over Missouri, 76-62, Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols (20-4/9-2 SEC) grabbed their 20th win of the season, the 44th time in 48 years that the program has reached that total. Missouri fell to 16-8,

SEC Baseball: Ole Miss Picked To Win Conference Championship

Ole Miss has been predicted to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league's 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams were also announced. Six different schools received first place votes to win the SEC championship. Ole Miss led the way with four, followed by Arkansas


