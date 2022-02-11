Health Department Closes Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site; Moves COVID-19 Vaccines To East 3rd Street Campus Beginning Feb. 15

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering all COVID vaccines at the East 3rd Street campus, beginning Tuesday, and will subsequently be closing the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site.“We want to thank Hamilton County Parks and Recreation for working with us during our time at the Riverpark. Moving our vaccine site to our East 3rd Street campus provides our staff shelter from the elements and eliminates potential cancellations due to inclement weather,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak.“It also allows us to be able to consolidate all of our vaccine efforts into one building so that individuals of all age groups can come to one location.”Vaccine Site:East 3rd Street Campus, 921 East 3rd St. in Chattanooga• Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.• Clinic located on the second floor of the west wing of the building.• Walk-in clinic; no appointment is necessary.• Masks must be worn while inside the building.• Pfizer primary series for ages five and up and boosters for ages 12 and up.• Moderna boosters for ages 18 and up.Parking is in the parking garage located off Hampton Street. Enter the Health Department through the rear entrance and follow the signs to the vaccine clinic. Bring your parking ticket inside with you for validation at the vaccine registration desk.Additional Information & Resources• If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.• To view COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, please visit the CDC’s website at https://bit.ly/3JgRqqM.• To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering COVID-19 primary series and booster shots, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.• Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.• Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.• Testing options are available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit testing.hamiltontn.gov or call our hotline at 423-209-8383 for help locating a testing facility near you.• To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.