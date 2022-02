Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ASHLEY NACOLE

739 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING



BETBEZE, JAMES WILLIAM

5310 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOX



BROWN, ALYNICISA LESHEA

5332 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



CAMP, DENNY R

2500 MOUNT VERD RD ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CARTER, JAMES NELSON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH2123 MOWBARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARCLECKLER WISE, CASSIE JHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCOVERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL09686 E SHELBY RD NEW KNOXVILLE, 45871Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDEWS, LONDON LADALE3431 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 34710Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGDICKEY, CARLOS JASON727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONGADONO, HECTOR MIGUEL1107 MCBRIEN ROAD #A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGARDUNO, ROBERT LOUIS4486 HARPETH SCHOOL RD FRANKLIN,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARRETT, MAKIYA N139 NEWBERRY CIRCLE OAK RIDGE, 37830Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCASSAULTGILLIAM, RODNEY CLINT392 RED BUD LANE TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GOINS, JARED CHASE2005 WEST LAND DRIVE SOUTH WEST APT 1204 NASHVILLE, 37243Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOODE, DEMETRIUS DAQUAN7301 E BRAINERD RD C21 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT- REFUSALSIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI CONTROLLED SUBSTAPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEGREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ270 ILLINOIS AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHALL, KENNETH MICHAEL4816 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTHOWARD, RICHARD LELAND7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNIKIN-KESHAUN, NICO JAQUEZ21 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124013Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJOHNSON, ROBERT ALLEN5151 WATERLEVEL HIGHWAY CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041316Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT2ND DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJONES, JACOB SIDNEY959 BRINWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL3422 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062616Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCCANE, JONFENQUIE T804 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112521Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCDOWELL, SAVANNAH SHYANNE301 GADD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE918 S HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCLAIN, FRED MICHAEL44 WEATHERSTONE LN ROCK SPRING, 307398026Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONMITCHELL, JAMEY LAJUAN1209 MCCOY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTMOODY, KRISHA LUNELL8539 RIVER COVE DR HARRISON, 373419632Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMORELAND, CONNELL1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUPHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY1314 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500THEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARPOWELL, LEMEL JEROME2426 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERICHARDSON, DAVID LEE2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERALROBLERO VELASQUEZ, NELWIN W5401 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RODRIGUEZ, RUDY JOSE900 AIRPORT RD LOT84 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHOMAS, AMANDA MARIE4605 HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, EVELYN L3414 3RD AVE Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVELAZQUEZ MORALES, ROLFI ULIVER1615 GLOWMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSOLICITATION OF A MINORWALKER, KHADIJAH DANELLE4001 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101710Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWHALEY, EZRICK ALEXANDER1945 OLD CHARLESTON RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ805 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WIMBLEY, CALA D1159 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 373115774Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE