East Brainerd Home Destroyed By Fire; 4 People Make It Out

Sunday, February 13, 2022
- photo by CFD

Flames destroyed an East Brainerd residence on Sunday morning in a fire that was visible from I-75, Highway 153 and beyond.

Blue Shift companies were called to the 6800 block of Gayda Lane at 10:51 a.m. First responding units found half of a home fully engulfed in flames and someone who had been in the house down in the roadway surrounded by family members. Firefighters checked on the injured person and started an EMS unit.

They then launched a blitz attack using a deck gun to knock down the flames and deployed additional attack lines. All of the occupants were out of the structure.

Crews continued working to extinguish the fire. They were on scene for several hours fighting the blaze and monitoring hot spots.

Four people were displaced and the American Red Cross was notified to assist them. The residents denied medical treatment on the scene and indicated that they would be going to the hospital in their personal vehicle to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home is considered a total loss. 

Quint 8, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 15, Ladder 7, Quint 21, Quint 6, Battalion 2, Battalion 1, Hamilton County EMS, CPD, EPB, and CFD Investigations responded.  


Police Blotter: Couple Accuse One Another Of Being "Crazy"; Man Claims Another Man Came Into His Hotel Room Through Window

Police met with a couple causing a disorder on Cannon Avenue. Both the man and woman were intoxicated. The woman told police the man "is crazy" and she believes he is cheating on her. The man said that the woman was crazy so he locked himself in his room, and the woman tried to open the door. Neither had any visual, physical harm. The man said he would call for a ride to be away ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, ASHLEY NACOLE 739 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County STALKING BETBEZE, JAMES WILLIAM 5310 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No, I'm Not Watching

I may be among the smallest minority in the United States tonight at 6:30 p.m. Few people adore sports – outside of the Winter Olympics – than I do, but I’ll be one of the blessed few who will not watch tonight’s Super Bowl. Down my career path I’ve seen three in person, interviewed dozens who have played for the Lombardi Trophy, and marveled at spectacular performances, yet tonight ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Pull Away From Vanderbilt, 66-52

The Lady Vols had a big second half before a home crowd on Sunday afternoon to pull away from Vanderbilt, 66-52. The Tennessee lead was just five at the half. The Lady Vols led by more than 20 after back to back three-pointers by leading scorers Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston. Horston finished with 16 and Burrell had 15. Tamari Key, Jordan Walker, Sara Puckett and Alexus ... (click for more)

#19 Vols Roll To 7th Consecutive SEC Win, Downing Vanderbilt, 73-64

Earning its seventh consecutive SEC win and 13 th in a row at Thompson-Boling Arena, the No. 19 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Vanderbilt, 73-64, Saturday evening. Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) got meaningful contributions from all 11 players who saw the floor, each of whom scored for the Big Orange, and held off a ferocious second-half rally from Vanderbilt (13-11, ... (click for more)


