East Brainerd Home Destroyed By Fire; 4 People Make It Out

Flames destroyed an East Brainerd residence on Sunday morning in a fire that was visible from I-75, Highway 153 and beyond.

Blue Shift companies were called to the 6800 block of Gayda Lane at 10:51 a.m. First responding units found half of a home fully engulfed in flames and someone who had been in the house down in the roadway surrounded by family members. Firefighters checked on the injured person and started an EMS unit.

They then launched a blitz attack using a deck gun to knock down the flames and deployed additional attack lines. All of the occupants were out of the structure.

Crews continued working to extinguish the fire. They were on scene for several hours fighting the blaze and monitoring hot spots.

Four people were displaced and the American Red Cross was notified to assist them. The residents denied medical treatment on the scene and indicated that they would be going to the hospital in their personal vehicle to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home is considered a total loss.

Quint 8, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 15, Ladder 7, Quint 21, Quint 6, Battalion 2, Battalion 1, Hamilton County EMS, CPD, EPB, and CFD Investigations responded.