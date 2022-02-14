Police Blotter: Police Follow Suspicious Car And Then Occupants Flee On Foot; "Tara" Keeps Banging On Man's Door

Police were patrolling on Portland Street due to it being deemed a focus location because of gun-related violence in that area. As the officer pulled onto Portland Street, he saw multiple black males on the sidewalk area leading to a residence. Three or four of the men jumped into a white 1999 Toyota 4Runner and quickly sped away. The vehicle made a right turn from Portland Street to Willow Street, and as it did, the driver spun his tires and accelerated to 48 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer decided to go ahead with a traffic stop. Before he initiated his emergency equipment, the vehicle pulled to the left side of the road to park. A passenger stepped out of the vehicle and saw the police sitting behind them. The passenger dropped a black object on the ground. Police were unable to see exactly what it was, but he reached down to grab it and jumped back in the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled on Willow Street, Roanoke Avenue and Orchard Knob, making its way south. The vehicle would circle the 1600 block of Willow Street and Orchard Knob before cutting down an alleyway to South Beech Street. Due to muddy conditions, the vehicle lost control and struck a block building. The police vehicle was blocked in the alleyway and all three men ran southeast away from police. It was later discovered that the Toyota 4Runner was stolen from the owner around 5 that morning. Police will review in-car footage and try to obtain information about the men. The owner is aware that her vehicle is at A-1 Towing and will be released after Auto Crimes attempts to obtain fingerprints.

* * *

Security from Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police a woman was on their property and they needed her to vacate the premises. Police arrived and told her to leave, which she did.

* * *

A disorder between neighbors was reported on Harrison Pike. After police spoke with them, they both agreed to solve the property line issue between themselves. The two men had some issues in the past and they both decided to put a stop to the altercations that they were having with each other.

* * *

A disorder was reported at 3600 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a witness who wished to remain anonymous. The witness said they saw two women in a verbal altercation in the parking lot. The witness said one of the women busted the window out of the vehicle. Police spoke with the two women and both were detained by police. They told police they didn't have much money to their name and are stressing over bills. They said this issue caused a verbal altercation between them. Police saw no signs of a physical altercation, but did see one woman was bleeding from her hand. She denied EMS and said it was from busting the window on her own vehicle. Both women calmed down and were released from the scene.

* * *

A man called police from Cube Smart, 5952 Brainerd Road, and said that sometime in the past 10 days, asphalt sealer somehow got on the front of his trailer from top to bottom. He said he did not know if this was accidental or what. He said Cube Smart will be checking the video footage, but will not know anything until tomorrow. He said there is an asphalt truck parked nearby, but he cannot say that it came from that vehicle. He does not have a repair estimate.

* * *

The security guard and the staff at the Greyhound Bus Station, 740 East 12th St., told police a man was on their property who had been arrested two days ago and that he had been banned from the building as well. Police spoke with the man and identified him. He told them that he is traveling to Atlanta to see his kids and that he missed his bus because he was arrested for disorderly conduct. The man also said that he did not know he was trespassed from the property, and he thought there is a form he needs to sign in order to be trespassed. He said he left the property as soon as the security guard told him to leave because he did not want to cause any trouble. Police told him that the best thing he could do was to leave the immediate area and take a bus from a different transport company. The man acknowledged the situation, apologized and left the area without incident.

* * *

A man called police from the PSC lobby, 6702 Northside Dr., and said that there was an AT&T account on his credit record for service in the amount of $1,355.58. He said this is not his account. He said his information was used to open the account and needs a report to clear this up.

* * *



An anonymous caller reported the occupants in a room at the Quality Inn, 7013 Shallowford Road, were in a verbal disorder and wanted police to check on them. Police spoke to the woman who was renting the room. She said she a got into a verbal argument with a guy by the name of Dee. She did not know his last name. Police attempted to speak with Dee, but he was very adamant that everything was fine and he did not want to and would not speak with police. The woman said she just wanted to get her things and leave, which she did without incident.

* * *

A man told police that he returned to his vehicle after shopping at The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Company, 3800 Elmo Ave., and observed a dent in the rear passenger side of his vehicle. He said he believed someone hit his vehicle while it was parked. The man did not want a crash report.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road told police someone stole his bike. He said he had no suspect information. He said the tag on the bike was an old tag. The bike is white with red rims. Officers entered the bike into NCIC.

* * *

An employee of Dayton Boulevard Self-Storage, 6051 Dayton Blvd., told police he saw two men try to steal an RV trailer from his lot. He said he was awakened by the loud muffler on the truck, and he saw two white males trying to hook up to a Jayco RV trailer. He said they were unable to do so since he had a lock on the hitch, and when he approached them, they drove off. He said he followed them for several blocks, but he lost them off of Gadd Road. He said the men were driving an F150, older (approximately early 1990s), all white and the top brake light (above the cab) was always illuminated. He said he thought these men were familiar with the area, based on how they drove and which turns they chose. He said nothing was actually taken and nothing was damaged. He said he would follow up if he had any further information.

* * *



A stolen vehicle was recovered on Brained Road. Police have no suspect information. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. The owner was notified and retrieved his belongings. A stolen

firearm was recovered from the rear passenger door and a phone from the driver's floor board.

* * *

An employee of A-1 Mobile Maintenance told police that his mobile service responded to the Mapco, 201 Browns Ferry, to repair a radiator on a semi truck. The service call to come out was $345, which was paid by the driver. He said when the work was completed, the balance owed for the repair job was $399.29, which he said the driver refused to pay and left the area in his repaired truck. Police spoke with the driver, who said he contacted the service and the lady on the phone told him the service call was approximately $104 per hour after the first 30 minutes. He said he paid $345 and the repairman got in his truck and left. The driver further said there was absolutely no mention of any additional money owed and no repair bill or further estimates were given to him prior to the service man leaving. The driver said he did speak with a man who had called him the following day regarding the incident. It was confirmed that the employee did contact the driver regarding the balance owed for the repairs, at which time the driver insisted there was no money owed, no further bills presented, no signed documentation, other than the $345 paid up front, and stated it was a lesson learned. There is no further information available and officers have not seen any documents or bills pertaining to the incident signed by both parties.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Hooker Road. Police spoke with a man who said a woman, known to him as "Tara," was at his residence banging on his door. He said he believed the woman was there trying to locate her boyfriend, who no longer stays there. The man said this has been an

ongoing problem with "Tara" and he does not want her to return or be on his property. "Tara" was no longer on scene when police arrived. The man described "Tara" as a black female in her mid-20s, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate "Tara" to inform her she would be trespassed from the property or to positively identify her.