Trion, Ga., Man Faces Up To 30 Years In Prison After Guilty Plea In Child Sex Case

A Trion, Ga., man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child sex case.

Eric Daniel Lewis is to be sentenced on April 7 by Judge Charles Atchley.

Prosecutor said in March 2021 Lewis contacted a person on Facebook believing they were a minor male. In fact, the online minor was an undercover FBI agent.

The two began online chats. Lewis was told that the minor was 14, though the age of 16 had been listed in an online profile.

Prosecutors said, "The conversation quickly turned to a sexual nature and the defendant immediately made it clear that he was interested in meeting the minor to engage in illicit sexual contact."

It was arranged that Lewis and the minor would meet in a park in Chattanooga. Lewis drove from his home in North Georgia on May 6, 2021, to meet the minor at the park.

Lewis, who was 37 at the time of his arrest, left after he saw he was about to be approached. Later that day agents went to his work place. Lewis admitted one of his reasons for going to Chattanooga was to have sexual contact with the minor.