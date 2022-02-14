 Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Weather

Woman Believes Ooltewah Man Put Something In Her Drink; Came To Her House And Raped Her

Monday, February 14, 2022
Anthony Woodall
Anthony Woodall

A woman said she believes a 46-year-old Ooltewah man put something in her drink to knock her out. She said he then came to her house and raped her.

Anthony Woodall is charged in the incident on Sunday.

The woman said she went out for drinks at a bar and ran into Woodall, who said "drinks were on him" that night.

She said he asked again 20 minutes later and she allowed him to mix cranberry juice and liquor from a water bottle he had into her cup of ice. She said she had two prior wine coolers, but felt fine before taking his drink.

The woman said the next thing she remembers is waking up with Woodall beside her in bed. She said she noticed evidence of sex that she would not have agreed to. She said she told him to leave.

Investigators said security cameras at the woman's home show Woodall assisting the woman into her house by holding her up by the waist.

The woman said her children were home that night, but she does not believe they saw anything.

She said everything she was wearing that night is missing except her shirt.


