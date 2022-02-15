Police Blotter: Homeless Man Has Puppy Stolen; Scruffy Man Approaches Woman At Walmart Parking Lot

Police spoke with a homeless man at a camp on Peeples Street, who said that he was looking for the people who stole his puppy. Police asked him what he could tell them about the situation and he said that two of the people who had stayed at the camp let his pit bull loose and then took off with his puppy. He said that when he was gone to the Salvation Army, a homeless man and woman let his pit bull off its chain and then went into his camp and stole his puppy. Police asked the man how he knew it was those two, and he said that his camp mates told him who did it. Police asked the man if he knew where they would be staying, since they left his camp, and he said that he believes they stay in St. Elmo behind the Taco Bell on the concrete pad. Police were unable to take warrants out on the two, due to not having enough information.

An employee of Long Hyundai, 6035 International Dr., told police that someone stole the catalytic converter from one of their vehicles in the parking lot. No suspect information is available.

A man on Gillespie Road told police he believes a vehicle ran over his mailbox and fence, damaging both. Dispatch checked call logs and were unable to locate any reported traffic accidents in the immediate area. The man valued the mailbox at $250 and the fence at $2,000.

A man on Colville Street told police that the lock to his shed in the back of his property had been "tampered with." He also said the door to his shed had been pulled away from the frame slightly, but not enough to make the door completely ajar. The man wanted the suspicious activity documented.

A couple on Opal Drive told police that at approximately 10:50 p.m. two black males approached the vehicles in their driveway in an apparent attempt to find unlocked vehicles. The man said he then activated the alarm on his vehicle, which caused them to flee to a white pickup truck that was parked in the road in front of his home. The woman said she found scratches on the passenger side of her Honda Accord after the incident that were not there previously. She showed police a Facebook post by another woman that showed pictures of a video of the same truck and suspects. It had been posted approximately 13 hours previously.

A woman told police that another woman was in possession of her vehicle, a Kia Soul, and that she knew she was driving it to Microtel Inn, 7014 McCutcheon Road. Police found the vehicle and the woman in the northeast corner of the parking lot. The woman was detained while an investigation was conducted. The woman owning the vehicle responded to the scene and took possession of her vehicle. The other woman was released at the scene.

Police located an open door at the old AMC building, 2210 Gunbarrel Road. Police cleared the building, but did not locate anyone inside. Police could not secure the door. The property owner was notified.

A woman told police that her catalytic converter had been cut off of her vehicle while it was parked on the road at the Hilton Hotel near the AMC movie theater on Chestnut Street from 6:15-9:45 p.m. She said she noticed her vehicle was loud when she left the area.

An employee of Lang Sign Co., 3105 Cummings Hwy., told police that after 7:30 the evening before, someone entered two company trucks and stole numerous tools. He said the person parked behind the adjacent storage units and wheel barreled the stolen property there. He said the truck was parked in a dark area and there are no fences securing the area. Items stolen from the trucks were: Husky job box full of tools; Dewalt 20 volt-jig saw, skill saw, saws all, flashlight, four batteries, two battery chargers; Dewalt corded hammer drill; safety harness; bag of assorted drill bits; two small sledge hammers; pry bars; two large crescent wrenches; one regular claw hammer; blades for saws; one electrical volt meter; 2’ level and 4’ level; six Dewalt organizer boxes for bolts and screws and electrical connectors fully loaded (approx. $300 value per box); oxygen and acetylene tanks for torches; assorted other items. The trucks, a 2016 Freightliner and 2006 International bucket truck, were not locked.

The manager of the Dollar Tree, 3901 Hixson Pike, asked police to request an RV camper (OH tag) be moved from its parking spot due to it being parked there for a couple days and for taking up close parking spots near the store. Police spoke with the driver, who agreed to move his camper.

Police located a stolen vehicle left abandoned at 7687 North Bishop Dr. Police notified the owner on Hickory Valley Road, who responded and took the vehicle. NCIC was also notified to change the vehicle in the system from stolen to recovered.

Officers responded to a gravel lot next to Benchmark, 3520 Cummings Hwy., to assist a woman stuck in the mud. The Volkswagen's front tires were stuck in the mud after the woman attempted to drive through a mud hole. The woman is not from this area and requested a tow service after attempts to push the vehicle by hand failed. United Wrecker Wervice was called at the woman's request.

Police responded to a residence on South Crest Road due to reports of an open window. The property is currently uninhabited. Police searched the residence for any people, but none were located. Police attempted to secure the location, but were unable on multiple points.

Police were flagged down by a woman about a man she said tried to approach her vehicle while she was in her car with her kids in the parking lot of Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. She said she was sitting there and she saw there was a green Honda parked with a lot of stuff in it. She then saw a man with a dog approach that vehicle. After that person approached the Honda, he then started walking towards her vehicle. She said that the man then got close to her vehicle and she started pulling away. She said the man then started running after her vehicle and she then

found the officer in the parking lot. She said that the man was last seen wearing a beanie and a flannel jacket with khaki pants. The man was around 30 to 40 years old and had some scruffy facial hair. Police searched the parking lot for the man, but were not able to find anyone matching that description. Police did speak with the man in the green Honda. He said that his friend did

just come to his vehicle and he was not sure where he was going afterward.