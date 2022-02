Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN

125 KINGWOOD DR ESST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD

3500 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CHAIN, TYSHAILA N

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374046227

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



CLELAND, ANDREW JOSEPH

4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 107 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVIS, CHARLES RICHARD

92 JUDITH ST RINGGOLD, 307366722

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

5420 CONNELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



FARMER, EVAN LINCOLN

6235 MOUSE CREEK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING



GILLETTE, EDDIE GAYLON

8739 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS BURNING

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GILREATH, JOHNNY LEON

1322 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GLADDEN, KASANDRA L

4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073104

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



GONZALEZ, BYRON EMILIO

,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HAMILTON, DEWAYNE ANTWAN

8321 Crossbow Ct Ooltewah, 373639079

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HART, COLTON CAIN

370 CO RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000



HEATON, AMY NOEL

8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639013

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLLEY, DAVID VAN DAMME

6009 GIBBS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HUTCHINS, BYRON DAWAUNE

1951 Woodhaven Dr Fort Wayne, 468191053

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ISAZIA-AGUDELO, CARLOS

2106 UNION AVE APT.

201 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMILLER, SEAN KRISTEN2404 ANTIOCH RD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, JEREMY BRENT6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICNELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ1500 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162429Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTPEREZ ESCALANTE, ARNOLDO CRUZ2719 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOWERS, ROGER ALLEN448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 373546965Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTROGERS, SAMANTHA JO221 JASON PATRICK STREET WOODWILL, 37347Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSTEPHENSON, JOSHUA THOMAS6200 HIXSON PIKE, APT 256 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSPEEDINGSUTTON, JERRELL1736 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062730Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORRES-VASQUEZ, LUIS DEIVIN1920 GUNBARREL RD APT 1109 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTWITTY, EDITHEN LOWEN953 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 2100 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVAUGHN, MALLORY AUNTE5210 DONLYN LANE APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215852Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVINSON, TAIZON SHYHEED3526 WILLIAM BURG CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWOODALL, ANTHONY LEE6311 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRAPEWOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 Chickamauga Ave Chattanooga, 374061245Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING