The W Road will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for continued utility work.

The gates will be closed and no traffic allowed through.

Flaggers will be present in the work zone and residents that live on the W Road will be able to leave by going down towards Mountain Creek Road.

Other motorists should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard/Taft Highway to leave or access Signal Mountain.