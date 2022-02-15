Hamilton County Reports 4 More COVID Deaths And 144 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 144 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 87 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,473.

There were four more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,034. It is reported the deaths were three males and one female; three white and one black; one age 51-60, two age 61-70 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 169 in Hamilton County, down from 177 on Monday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 48 Hamilton County inpatients and 34 patients are in ICU, up from 32 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 92,509, which is 96 percent. There are 2,930 active cases, compared to 3,287 on Monday.