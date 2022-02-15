 Tuesday, February 15, 2022 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Reports 4 More COVID Deaths And 144 New Cases

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 144 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 87 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,473. 

There were four more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,034. It is reported the deaths were three males and one female; three white and one black; one age 51-60, two age 61-70 and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 169 in Hamilton County, down from 177 on Monday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 48 Hamilton County inpatients and 34 patients are in ICU, up from 32 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 92,509, which is 96 percent. There are 2,930 active cases, compared to 3,287 on Monday.


Police Blotter: Homeless Man Has Puppy Stolen; Scruffy Man Approaches Woman At Walmart Parking Lot

Police spoke with a homeless man at a camp on Peeples Street, who said that he was looking for the people who stole his puppy. Police asked him what he could tell them about the situation and he said that two of the people who had stayed at the camp let his pit bull loose and then took off with his puppy. He said that when he was gone to the Salvation Army, a homeless man and woman ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Makes 5 Appointments, Including Moving Chris Anderson To Dealing With Codes And Ordinances

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced on Tuesday that he is filling five key roles in his administration "by promoting currently serving staff who have demonstrated the ability to drive critical agenda items from the One Chattanooga strategy." Subject to City Council approval, the mayor has named Karitsa Mosley Jones as administrator of the Department of Early Learning. Ms. Mosley ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whenever & Forever

I wonder if the new devotional on the Fox News’ opinion site is because of Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, or hallway-through-February but it doesn’t matter to me. My hero Max Lucado has just written about “God’s Forever Policy” to those among us who, “because of the downturns of life, can create such a sad state of affairs that we wonder if God still wants us.” Since I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Basketball's New "First Family"

Basketball has a new "First Family" in Chattanooga. I'll probably need to define "First Family" so you can fully understand what I'm writing about. It's a family who eats, breathes and sleeps the game of basketball. Not that they don't participate in other sports, but hoops is where they are currently making their mark at Boyd Buchanan School. The Lopez family has been terrorizing ... (click for more)

Vols Take On #4 Kentucky At Home On Tuesday Night

The 16th-ranked Tennessee basketball team is back in action inside Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night, taking on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Tuesday's game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analysis) and ... (click for more)


