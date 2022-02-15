McMinn County Woman, 38, Indicted For Having Sexual Encounters With At Least 9 High School Students

An Englewood, Tn., woman has been indicted for having sexual encounters with at least nine male students at McMinn Central High School.

Melissa A. Blair is facing 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and one count of solicitation of a minor.

The school director said he began an investigation after receiving an anonymous letter.

Seven of the victims are still juveniles. Two are now adults, but they were underage at the time of the encounters.

Sheriff Joe Guy said it is believed there may be more youths who had encounters with the woman.