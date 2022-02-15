 Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


McMinn County Woman, 38, Indicted For Having Sexual Encounters With At Least 9 High School Students

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Melissa A. Blair
Melissa A. Blair

An Englewood, Tn., woman has been indicted for having sexual encounters with at least nine male students at McMinn Central High School.

Melissa A. Blair is facing 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and one count of solicitation of a minor.

The school director said he began an investigation after receiving an anonymous letter.

Seven of the victims are still juveniles. Two are now adults, but they were underage at the time of the encounters.

Sheriff Joe Guy said it is believed there may be more youths who had encounters with the woman.

 


February 16, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 15, 2022

Hagerty’s Resolution To Re-Open Capitol Is Blocked

February 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Has Puppy Stolen; Scruffy Man Approaches Woman At Walmart Parking Lot


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE 105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102058 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Tuesday spoke on the Senate floor and called for unanimous consent to pass his resolution that "recognizes the importance of reopening the Capitol and Senate office ... (click for more)

Police spoke with a homeless man at a camp on Peeples Street, who said that he was looking for the people who stole his puppy. Police asked him what he could tell them about the situation and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE 105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102058 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2001 SOUTH LOWERY APT.134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FORFEITURE CAPIAS-DRIVING ON REVOKED FAILURE TO ... (click for more)

Hagerty’s Resolution To Re-Open Capitol Is Blocked

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on Tuesday spoke on the Senate floor and called for unanimous consent to pass his resolution that "recognizes the importance of reopening the Capitol and Senate office buildings to the public and supports returning to the pre-COVID visitor policies for areas within Senate jurisdiction after nearly two years of closure, thereby supporting access to American ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whenever & Forever

I wonder if the new devotional on the Fox News’ opinion site is because of Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, or hallway-through-February but it doesn’t matter to me. My hero Max Lucado has just written about “God’s Forever Policy” to those among us who, “because of the downturns of life, can create such a sad state of affairs that we wonder if God still wants us.” Since I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Basketball's New "First Family"

Basketball has a new "First Family" in Chattanooga. I'll probably need to define "First Family" so you can fully understand what I'm writing about. It's a family who eats, breathes and sleeps the game of basketball. Not that they don't participate in other sports, but hoops is where they are currently making their mark at Boyd Buchanan School. The Lopez family has been terrorizing ... (click for more)

Vols Take On #4 Kentucky At Home On Tuesday Night

The 16th-ranked Tennessee basketball team is back in action inside Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night, taking on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Tuesday's game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analysis) and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors