Chattanooga Has Had 10 Overdose Deaths Just Since Feb. 1

Ten people have died from drug overdoses in Chattanooga just since Feb. 1, police said.

Police believe the deaths may be related to the dangerous drug fentanyl, which is often combined with heroin.

Authorities said, "If you are struggling with a substance abuse problem, please reach out to the Hamilton County Coalition / M. L. King Weed & Seed. They have resources ready and available to anyone who may need them.

"If you have a friend or loved one who is struggling with this please be mindful of the current environment for opioid users. It appears to be particularly dangerous for them right now."