Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE

105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102058

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE

2001 SOUTH LOWERY APT.134 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS-DRIVING ON REVOKED

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

2576 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNETT, DAMON LAVELLE

2412 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BUTLER, TIERRA CHRSITINE

17 KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CANNAMORE, LOUIS

6320 JOCELYN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS(DUI)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS(DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSPENDED)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS(FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE)



COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

1601 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCULBERTSON, STEPHEN M727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDAVIS, KEANDRE DAQUAN7477 COMMONS BVD APPT 522 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIXON, KELLY L1331 KOBLAN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOWDING, CYNTHIA RENEE1007 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDUNCAN, ALEXIA R2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071041Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONDYKES, ROBERT ALLAN614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARELDER, JAMES WILEY2409 EASFT 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTELLIS, RICKY DALE9607 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDUI (3RD OFFENSE)REVOKED FOR DUIFRIEND, DANIEL RODNEY184 OLD KILE LAKE SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARDRICK, XAVIER WEBB16 MOUNTAIN LN SPRINGVILLE,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARMON, TABATHA BROOKE5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE635 W. 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMASHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHESS, ROBERT LEE17 KELSEY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePETITION TO REVOKEHUDGINS, DEANGELO H3912 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062742Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE503 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAMKIDD, FRANK ROY1187 MOUNT OLIVE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 307502930Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEKING, JUSTIN E837 MEADOWBROOK RD CHESTER, 29706Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEACH, ISABELL ANAROSE433 SHELTER WOOD CIR PINSON, 35146Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES905 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)MCGUIRE, WHITNEY D2007 WELCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTMCNABB, CHARLOTTE M103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, KIMBERLY DEHAVILLAND3503 4TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYOWENS, MELISSAHOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH7112 SHEPERDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETERS, MICHAEL WAYNEHOMELESS /727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARSTEINMETZ, DALE F403 ROSEWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000STRICKLAND, SHONTEION M1208 Poplar St Apt E Chattanooga, 374023831Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVASQUEZ, WILLIAM OSTEL1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DUI)WARICK, BARRY JOSEPH725 FRANCIS SPRING LANE WHITWOOL, 37397Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, COREY TANNER2467 15TH AVE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WISHON, CALEB LEE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)