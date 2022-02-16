Jill Black To Seek District 11 Hamilton County School Board Seat

Jill Black, social worker, a wife, and a mother of two children in Hamilton County Schools, has announced that she will run for Hamilton County School Board, seeking the District 11 seat.Ms. Black is a longtime Hamilton County resident, an active member of Battle Academy’s Parent Teacher Association, and a deep rooted member of First Centenary United Methodist Church. Inspired by experiencing the impact of Covid-19 on Hamilton County Department of Education students, teachers, and families, she is running for Hamilton County School Board to focus on ensuring a bright future for every Hamilton County student. She believes that a strong public education system, meeting the needs of every student, supports economic growth and the workforce development needed for Hamilton County to move forward.“I believe that excellent public schools are the cornerstone of opportunity and progress, two of the most important values we hold as parents and as a community,” said Ms.Black. “As a longtime advocate for children and public education, I felt called to run for School Board.”Ms. Black’s commitment to her community has included working for the local chapter of Stand for Children, as a PATH trainer supporting foster parents, and as a healthcare professional. Ms. Black’s community commitment has led her to be an active and engaged parent in the Hamilton County public education system.Hamilton County District 11 ranges from Alton Park to East Lake, Lookout Mountain to Missionary Ridge, Lookout Valley to St. Elmo.Schools in District 11 include Battle Academy, Calvin Donaldson Elementary, Chattanooga Charter Lower School, Chattanooga Charter Upper School, Clifton Hills Elementary, East Lake Academy, East Lake Elementary, East Side Elementary, Howard Connect Academy, Lookout Mountain School, Lookout Valley Elementary, Lookout Valley Middle/High, and The Howard School.