Jonathan Mason Will Not Seek District 7 Hamilton County Commission Seat

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Jonathan Mason on Wednesday announced he will not be seeking the District 7 Hamilton County Commission seat covering East Hamilton County, which includes Apison, East Brainerd, and Westview.

He had picked up papers for the post after the current District 7 Commissioner, Sabrena Smedley, said she would not seek re-election, choosing to run for Hamilton County mayor.

Mr.

Mason said, "When County Commission Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley announced her intent to run for Hamilton County mayor, community and business leaders across District 7 and Hamilton County reached out and encouraged me to seek this seat.

"I have been humbled and extremely thankful for the support I have been given, but after much prayer and consideration I will not be running at this time. I will continue to focus my energy on what most families in District 7 do: spending priceless time with my wife Rachael and our two children, growing and maturing spiritually at my church, and finding more opportunities to be a blessing to friends and neighbors within our community every day.

"We have important elections ahead of us this year, and my prayer is that we elect conservative candidates who are focused on what matters: the people of Hamilton County."

Mr. Mason grew up in the Holly Hills subdivision in East Brainerd and with his wife Rachael by his side is raising their two children in District 7. He is a past chairman of the Hamilton County Young Republicans, president of Friends of East Brainerd, and has also been a member of several community advisory boards.

He currently works in the insurance sector and also owns a salon with his wife. They are active members of Morris Hill Baptist Church.


February 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Contractor Won't Return Tools; Man In Dumpster Is Cleaning Area Up

A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor had ceased work for Christmas around Dec. 24 and was to return to work around Jan. 1. Around the beginning of January, the contractor told the man he was COVID positive and would not be able

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention.

Roy Exum: Drivers Ed.’s A Start

In my high school years, I cannot come close to naming most of the agonizing classes I limped through. I know there was English, and I know I received a mammoth gift in escaping required geometry – a subject I have never once used in my 70 years plus – but biology? chemistry? Medieval history? Psychology was such a waste of time yet today I have a psychologist. Listen, I would rather

Vols Avenge 28-Point Thumping At Kentucky; Win Handily On Home Floor

Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63. Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats. Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler

Randy Smith: Basketball's New "First Family"

Basketball has a new "First Family" in Chattanooga. I'll probably need to define "First Family" so you can fully understand what I'm writing about. It's a family who eats, breathes and sleeps the game of basketball. Not that they don't participate in other sports, but hoops is where they are currently making their mark at Boyd Buchanan School. The Lopez family has been terrorizing


