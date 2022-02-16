Jonathan Mason Will Not Seek District 7 Hamilton County Commission Seat

Jonathan Mason on Wednesday announced he will not be seeking the District 7 Hamilton County Commission seat covering East Hamilton County, which includes Apison, East Brainerd, and Westview.

He had picked up papers for the post after the current District 7 Commissioner, Sabrena Smedley, said she would not seek re-election, choosing to run for Hamilton County mayor.

Mr. Mason said, "When County Commission Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley announced her intent to run for Hamilton County mayor, community and business leaders across District 7 and Hamilton County reached out and encouraged me to seek this seat.

"I have been humbled and extremely thankful for the support I have been given, but after much prayer and consideration I will not be running at this time. I will continue to focus my energy on what most families in District 7 do: spending priceless time with my wife Rachael and our two children, growing and maturing spiritually at my church, and finding more opportunities to be a blessing to friends and neighbors within our community every day.

"We have important elections ahead of us this year, and my prayer is that we elect conservative candidates who are focused on what matters: the people of Hamilton County."

Mr. Mason grew up in the Holly Hills subdivision in East Brainerd and with his wife Rachael by his side is raising their two children in District 7. He is a past chairman of the Hamilton County Young Republicans, president of Friends of East Brainerd, and has also been a member of several community advisory boards.

He currently works in the insurance sector and also owns a salon with his wife. They are active members of Morris Hill Baptist Church.