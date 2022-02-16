February 16, 2022
A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE
105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102058
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)
A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor had ceased work for Christmas around Dec. 24 and was to return to work around Jan. 1. Around the beginning of January, the contractor told the man he was COVID positive and would not be able ... (click for more)
It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents.
The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers.
Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention.
... (click for more)
In my high school years, I cannot come close to naming most of the agonizing classes I limped through. I know there was English, and I know I received a mammoth gift in escaping required geometry – a subject I have never once used in my 70 years plus – but biology? chemistry? Medieval history? Psychology was such a waste of time yet today I have a psychologist. Listen, I would rather ... (click for more)
Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63.
Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats.
Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler ... (click for more)
Basketball has a new "First Family" in Chattanooga. I'll probably need to define "First Family" so you can fully understand what I'm writing about. It's a family who eats, breathes and sleeps the game of basketball. Not that they don't participate in other sports, but hoops is where they are currently making their mark at Boyd Buchanan School.
The Lopez family has been terrorizing ... (click for more)