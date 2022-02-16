Fire Was Apparently Intentionally Set At Golden Gateway Apartments

Residents were alerted to the sound of smoke alarms going off at a Chattanooga apartment complex Wednesday and they quickly notified 91l. Some neighbors even tried to help put the fire out with fire extinguishers.

It happened at 10:46 a.m. at the Golden Gateway Apartments at 1110 Grove St.

First responding Green Shift units found smoke and fire coming out of the window of one of the second floor apartments. They made a quick attack and had the flames knocked down in 15 minutes.

All residents had safely evacuated the entire apartment building and a search of the structure confirmed that it was all clear. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It appears that it was intentionally set. The building where the fire took place is on the back side of the building where a large fire occurred this past Labor Day.

The two cases are not connected, officials said.