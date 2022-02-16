County Ambulance Service Starting Academies In Effort To Fill Openings

The Hamilton County Ambulance Service for the first time will hold an academy for new recruits to try to fill some current openings.

Director John T. Miller said it will be held March 2 and has 10 slots.

He said, "We will train people right off the streets with zero experience." While they are undergoing the training, they will be full-time county employees with benefits. He said, "They will be paid to train."

Mr. Miller said there were some 50 applicants, though many fell by the wayside and currently seven are listed for the first class.

He said it is planned to have a second academy soon afterward and to fill it with 10 trainees.

Mr. Miller said the county ambulance service moved from shifts of 24 hours on and then 48 hours off to 24 hours on and then 72 hours off after getting funding from the County Commission several years it brought a lot of applicants from here and other areas. It meant the addition of a fourth shift.

However, he said some have retired and there are still some spots to fill.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said a new ambulance station is opening at Snowy Owl Drive to serve the Highway 58 and Georgetown areas.