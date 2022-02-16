Hamilton County Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 17 From Review Of Death Certificates; 105 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 105 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 144 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,578.

There were 18 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 1,052. The Hamilton County Health Department said 17 were added as part of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner's office, and one death is from this week.

It is reported the deaths were eleven males and seven females; 14 white, two black and two race not determined; one age 21-30, one age 41-50, two age 51-60, four age 61-70, two age 71-80 and eight age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 164 in Hamilton County, down from 169 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 46 Hamilton County inpatients and 30 patients are in ICU, down from 34 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 92,876, which is 96 percent. There are 2,650 active cases, compared to 2,930 on Monday.