Hamilton County Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 17 From Review Of Death Certificates; 105 New Cases

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 105 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 144 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,578. 

There were 18 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 1,052. The Hamilton County Health Department said 17 were added as part of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner's office, and one death is from this week.

It is reported the deaths were eleven males and seven females; 14 white, two black and two race not determined; one age 21-30, one age 41-50, two age 51-60, four age 61-70, two age 71-80 and eight age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 164 in Hamilton County, down from 169 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 46 Hamilton County inpatients and 30 patients are in ICU, down from 34 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 92,876, which is 96 percent. There are 2,650 active cases, compared to 2,930 on Monday.


Police Blotter: Contractor Won't Return Tools; Man In Dumpster Is Cleaning Area Up

Contraband Seized During Security Sweep At The Silverdale Detention Center

A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor had ceased work for Christmas around Dec. 24 and was to return to work around Jan. 1. Around the beginning of January, the contractor told the man he was COVID positive and would not be able ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a targeted security sweep o n Tuesday, at the Silverdale Detention Center located at 7609 Standifer Gap Road. During this search, HCSO’s K9 units were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Soddy Daisy Police Department, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Lookout Mountain Judicial Drug Task Force, and the East Ridge ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Drivers Ed.’s A Start

In my high school years, I cannot come close to naming most of the agonizing classes I limped through. I know there was English, and I know I received a mammoth gift in escaping required geometry – a subject I have never once used in my 70 years plus – but biology? chemistry? Medieval history? Psychology was such a waste of time yet today I have a psychologist. Listen, I would rather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Flips The Script Against #4 Wildcats

Tennessee flipped the script on Kentucky in their SEC basketball rematch Tuesday night. The final score – 76-63 in the Vols’ favor – didn’t do justice to the scope of the role reversal before a raucous sellout of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Wildcats shot a scorching 67.9 percent from the floor in winning the first meeting, 107-79 a month ago in Lexington, Ky. They ... (click for more)

Vols Avenge 28-Point Thumping At Kentucky; Win Handily On Home Floor

Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63. Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats. Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler ... (click for more)


