February 17, 2022
A man was inside Starbucks at 225 Broad St. and had his papers and belongings spread out over multiple tables and chairs in the upstairs seating area. The manager said he saw the man leaning uncomfortably far over the balcony barrier and appeared to have almost fallen over several times. An officer spoke with the man as he was walking north on Broad Street across from Starbucks.
Information from the community helped in the quick apprehension of an arson suspect in Chattanooga.
Jimmy Lebron Hill Jr., 31, was taken into custody Thursday morning by fire investigators and CPD.
Hill is now charged with aggravated arson stemming from an intentionally set apartment fire that endangered the lives of other people at the complex.
Residents were alerted
It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents.
The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers.
Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention.

The newspaper's headline blared, "(Schools) Official Reaffirms Commitment to Equity" and I, for one, have about had it up to here with "equity." We all know there is no such thing and, when I read about "diversity," that is just today's dance-around word for racism, pure and simple. I'm sick and tired of the race card and before some of the "woke" mongers hurl expletives at me,
Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63.
Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats.
Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler