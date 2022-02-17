Some Ooltewah High Parents Upset About Losing International Baccalaureate Program

Some Ooltewah High School parents are upset over word that the school's International Baccalaureate program will be ending.

Parents said teachers were told on Wednesday by principal Karen Hollis.

She said eventually the principal spoke with parents through a ZOOM meeting.

Current juniors and seniors will be able to finish the program, it was stated.

Ooltewah High started the program in 2013. The only other school in the county with an IB program is Signal Mountain High School.

A Facebook page has been started by those against the move.

Parents oppose to dropping the program at Ooltewah High have been given five minutes to address the School Board on Thursday afternoon.

Parent Aprile Nielsen said, "As concerned parents of students who are in the IB (International Baccalaureate) program at Ooltewah High, we have partnered with the students in their efforts to save their program from being disbanded.

"This program is a premier, rare opportunity for students to engage in a world recognized college credit program that is only offered in two schools in all of Hamilton County. If this program is cut, the only option the students have is to commute to the program at Signal Mountain as no transportation is being offered.





"As parents, we are outraged that this top tier program was stripped away from our children with no warning, discussion, or collaborative efforts. We disagree with the administration’s decision to cut the program.





"Students in IB who complete the program and gain college credit at OHS is in the 70% range, while students who participate in the AP program at OHS and gain college credit are in the 40% range. Our students want to retain a program that has proven to be more successful in helping them gain college credits.





"This program at Ooltewah is a Future Ready Institute (choice school) and benefits students from all of HCSD. There are families who recently entered the school lottery with this program as their top choice and are now locked out of finding an alternative.





"The IB diploma greatly increases a student’s acceptance rate to not only our local collages, but to the top 25 schools in the nation as well. Also for some out of country students in our community, it is the only program recognized internationally.



"It is not a realistic option for students from the IB program at Ooltewah to transfer to Signal Mountain HS to continue a program they have already started. No transportation is being provided for them. This is the least accessible school to the majority of families in Hamilton Co, making this offering impossible to most families in the school district.





"We are petitioning the School Board and Superintendents to save this program that means so much to our students and does such great things for our community."