Hamilton County Trustee's Office On Preservation Drive Opens Drive-Thru

Thursday, February 17, 2022
Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander
Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said he was glad to announce the completion of the new drive up tube system that has been installed at the Preservation Drive office.  The drive-thru service is now open to customers that utilize that location. 

This service will be helpful for all taxpayers and especially to taxpayers participating in the Tax Relief Program in most instances they will not have to get out of their vehicle. They will simply drive through and be assisted by one of the clerks at that location, said officials.

Trustee Hullander is one of the first trustees in the state to offer the drive-thru service to taxpayers. 

"With all of the safety concerns over COVID, we have taken all measures to ensure the safety of the taxpayers as well as the trustee staff," said Trustee Hullander. "This added service will offer convenience and safety to the public while they are conducting business with our office."

Feb. 28 will be last day to pay property taxes without paying additional interest that will begin accruing March 1.  Trustee Hullander is announcing the Trustee’s Office will extend the operating hours of the office to include Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Courthouse Office and the Preservation Drive office will be open on Feb. 26.



Police Blotter: Man Leaning Over Balcony Is Trespassed From Starbucks; Woman's Boyfriend Takes Her Phone And Keys

Tennessee Riverpark To Fully Reopen On Feb. 28


A man was inside Starbucks at 225 Broad St. and had his papers and belongings spread out over multiple tables and chairs in the upstairs seating area. The manager said he saw the man leaning

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department announced the Tennessee Riverpark will be open to the public in its entirety as of Feb. 28. The Hamilton County Health Department had



Police Blotter: Man Leaning Over Balcony Is Trespassed From Starbucks; Woman's Boyfriend Takes Her Phone And Keys

A man was inside Starbucks at 225 Broad St. and had his papers and belongings spread out over multiple tables and chairs in the upstairs seating area. The manager said he saw the man leaning uncomfortably far over the balcony barrier and appeared to have almost fallen over several times. An officer spoke with the man as he was walking north on Broad Street across from Starbucks. ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Equity - It's Baloney

The newspaper’s headline blared, “(Schools) Official Reaffirms Commitment to Equity” and I, for one, have about had it up to here with “equity.” We all know there is no such thing and, when I read about “diversity,” that is just today’s dance-around word for racism, pure and simple. I’m sick and tired of the race card and before some of the “woke” mongers hurl expletives at me, ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Flips The Script Against #4 Wildcats

Tennessee flipped the script on Kentucky in their SEC basketball rematch Tuesday night. The final score – 76-63 in the Vols’ favor – didn’t do justice to the scope of the role reversal before a raucous sellout of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Wildcats shot a scorching 67.9 percent from the floor in winning the first meeting, 107-79 a month ago in Lexington, Ky. They ... (click for more)

Vols Avenge 28-Point Thumping At Kentucky; Win Handily On Home Floor

Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63. Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats. Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler ... (click for more)


