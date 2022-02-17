Hamilton County Trustee's Office On Preservation Drive Opens Drive-Thru

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander said he was glad to announce the completion of the new drive up tube system that has been installed at the Preservation Drive office. The drive-thru service is now open to customers that utilize that location.

This service will be helpful for all taxpayers and especially to taxpayers participating in the Tax Relief Program in most instances they will not have to get out of their vehicle. They will simply drive through and be assisted by one of the clerks at that location, said officials.

Trustee Hullander is one of the first trustees in the state to offer the drive-thru service to taxpayers.

"With all of the safety concerns over COVID, we have taken all measures to ensure the safety of the taxpayers as well as the trustee staff," said Trustee Hullander. "This added service will offer convenience and safety to the public while they are conducting business with our office."



Feb. 28 will be last day to pay property taxes without paying additional interest that will begin accruing March 1. Trustee Hullander is announcing the Trustee’s Office will extend the operating hours of the office to include Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Courthouse Office and the Preservation Drive office will be open on Feb. 26.



