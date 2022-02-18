Police Blotter: Woman Waiting For Pizza Won't Move Her Car; Wife Pepper-Sprays Her Husband

Police were called because there was a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at 205 Broad St. in front of Mellow Mushroom. The car had its flashers on. A man who works with the Parking Authority Downtown had called police. An officer arrived and spoke with the man who said the driver, a woman, was parked in a no parking zone and he had asked her to move. She refused to leave and per his policy he had to write her a parking ticket. The officer spoke with the driver. She said she was parked in the road with her flashers on, waiting on her pizza from Mellow Mushroom, when the man came and knocked on her window. She said he began to yell at her to move her vehicle. When she did not move her vehicle, he asked her to step out of the vehicle. That is when she called the police as well. Both were given complaint cards. The woman left the scene with her pizza.

Police spoke with two drivers on I-24 eastbound. The first man was driving with a trailer in tow. On his trailer were small rocks and a blanket and pallet he was using to weigh the rocks down. The second man was driving behind him and said some of the rocks struck his windshield, cracking it. The first man said he was unconvinced that he was the cause of the cracked windshield. He said the second man was tailgating very closely and then got very animated, trying to get him to pull over. The first man said he pulled over when he realized that was what the second man was trying to achieve. The first man provided his insurance information. Both were given complaint cards. Prior to leaving the scene, the first man attempted to secure his load a little better.

An officer recovered a stolen car on North Holtzclaw Avenue. While looking through the vehicle the officer found two 9mm bullets in the center cup holder which did not belong to the owner. The officer took the ammunition and submitted them into Property.

A man on East 51st Street wanted a woman to leave his residence because they were in a verbal altercation. He said at no time did the altercation become physical and he just wanted her to leave. The woman was already in the process of gathering her belongings to leave for the night. She requested police take her to Blackford Street. She also said the argument between her and the man never became physical. The officer didn’t see any signs that anything physical had happened between them. Police gave her a ride to Blackford Street.

An officer saw a vehicle on Ridgecrest Drive that was parked in a suspicious manner. The officer investigated and found it was stolen out of Catoosa County. It didn’t appear to be damaged, but was locked and no inventory could be conducted. The officer didn’t see the keys inside or around it. It was towed by Denton's Garage and the owner was notified.

A woman on McCool Drive told police she recently had all nine of her residential windows replaced by Southern Window. She said a few days later she noticed a large crack in the front window. She did nothing to make the window crack and believed it was a faulty window from the manufacturer. She just needed the incident documented.

A man on North Terrace told police he had an iPhone 12 stolen out of his vehicle. He came out to his car and opened the box. When he opened it the phone was not in the box. It is unknown when the phone was taken or by who.

A woman on Cherry Street said her 2017 Audi Q3 was stolen. She said that she parked it there and, when she returned three hours later, her vehicle was gone. She said the car locks automatically when the keys leave the vehicle. She had her keys and the extra key were at home. There is a small dent on the rear driver-side door. The vehicle is black and it has a double sunroof. The woman said there wasn't anything of value in the car. After running the vehicle and the woman’s information, the officer found a report from November where the same vehicle was stolen from her residence and recovered on Cherry Street. She had recovered her own vehicle that day and called back to take it out of NCIC. Her car was put into NCIC again.

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard called police and said her brother was attempting to take her scooter. When police arrived, both the sister and brother claimed the scooter was theirs. The woman said her brother could have the scooter and left the scene.

An anonymous caller reported a white male was acting suspiciously in the parking lot at 6901 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with the man who said he was fine other than he was homeless and hungry. He requested to be taken to the Community Kitchen and he was transported there by police.

The clerk at Kanku’s at 3440 Wilcox Blvd. said a young black male came into the store and was being disorderly and refusing to pay for a drink he opened in the store. The clerk said he was cursing and yelling. The clerk took video of the man and said he eventually paid for the drink and left but the clerk did not want him back on the property and would call if he returned.

A man called police and said someone stole his cell phone while he was assisting a customer at Men’s Warehouse at 2021 Gunbarrel Road. He said when he pinged the phone it showed it was in the area of Museum Street. The officer requested an officer working that area to respond and check to see if the phone could be found. The district officer reported he did not find the phone.

A man on 12th Avenue told police someone cut the catalytic converter off of his vehicle. It is unknown when the theft occurred. He has already taken the Pontiac in for repairs. The estimated repair cost is around $600.

An officer responded to a shoplifting at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A Walmart employee told police she had attempted to stop a shoplifter who had switched the ticketed value price on merchandise to deceive the self-checkout registers in decreasing the value of the merchandise. The suspect, who was a white female with red hair, fled the store. The suspect was picked up by another white female with red hair in a red Mustang displaying a temporary tag. The value of merchandise is at least $60.

A man on Mountain Creek Road called police and said his wife sprayed him with pepper spray. Police arrived and learned that the man was only sprayed on the cheek and that it was accidental. He said he was afraid he was poisoned and wanted to contact poison control. The man said that he and his wife did get into a verbal argument and she had accidentally sprayed him. The officer spoke to the wife who also confirmed the story. She keeps a small can of mace attached to her key chain with a faulty plastic safety switch that had disengaged. Medic 6 cleared the man on scene and assured him that the pepper spray was non-life threatening. The officer observed this was an accidental discharge of pepper spray and no criminal intent was present.