Paramedics To Line Street In Honor Of Beloved EMT Instructor Ellen Geeslin

The Emergency Medical Community is mourning the loss today of Ellen Geeslin. The Chattanooga native passed away Wednesday in Kentucky at age 69.

Ms. Geeslin has been described by those who knew her as a wife, mother, nurse, first responder and educator.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Austin Garrett said Ellen’s commitment and investment to paramedics and emergency medical service especially for women will live on for generations to come. He remembers her teaching at Chattanooga State Community College for over 40 years.

Life Force Air Medical officials stated, “The entire Life Force Family is saddened by the passing of Ellen Geeslin. She’s trained many EMS providers from around the region and left a legacy that will live on through those she has taught the profession.”

Jerry Carter has been with the Red Bank Fire Department for 46 years and now serves as assistant chief. He said, “Ellen was top notch. She probably had something to do with 90 percent of all the EMT’s training in Hamilton County and into North Georgia. She was one of the first female paramedics in the state of Tennessee in the 70’s. She taught CPR to anyone that would listen."

He said Life Force is planning a fly over next Tuesday during the committal service. Ms. Geeslin will be given full fire department and EMS honors.

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno said Ms. Geeslin "was loved by everyone. She wasn’t just a teacher - she became their family and friends. Ms. Jeno said children of several firefighters looked to the nurse as their second mother.

Clay Ingle who worked in Emergency Medical Services in Chattanooga for several decades, said Ms. Geeslin was “One of a kind who never talked about herself but was dedicated to others.”

Ms. Geeslin graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, received her Paramedic License from Chattanooga State, then graduated from the Erlanger Baroness School of Nursing in 1982.

Josh C. Hamill with the Red Bank Fire Department said, “The EMS community has lost an amazing person. Ellen taught so many of us more than just EMS, she taught us how to care.” Ms. Geeslin was Captain of the Red Bank Emergency Medical Services division.

Richard Cooper said, “Ellen was the embodiment of professional leadership and compassion in the EMS community. I am one of her many EMS graduates. She was always on call. I remember responding to a sick infant call at an apartment house one day and initiated CPR on a three-day-old infant. I emerged from the building continuing CPR running with the child in my arms. There in the back of the ambulance was Ellen prepping lifesaving measures that only a Paramedic could perform. The countless patients she has saved through her personal service continues on through the men and women she trained in her career. I am honored to be a small part of her legacy.”

The late Hamilton County and Red Bank Commissioner Ralph Barger was especially proud of Ms. Geeslin. He accompanied her to my program to talk about opportunities for women in emergency medical services. Commissioner Barger called Ms. Geeslin "a Christian lady dedicated to saving lives.”

Ms. Geeslin and her husband celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this past Valentine’s day. They have a son and daughter.

The nurse, first responder and educator was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church downtown where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. A visitation will precede the service starting at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, she will be laid to rest at Hamilton Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. A visitation will begin in the North Chapel at 12.

Chief Carter said the community - especially woman - owe a lot to Ms. Geeslin who opened many doors for women in the EMS profession.

It was said that she dedicated over 40 years to instructing and guiding the next generation of Emergency Medical Technicians at Chattanooga State. She served for 44 years with the Red Bank Fire Department where she was the captain of the Emergency Medical Services division.

It was said of her, "Devoted to serving others, Ellen has touched countless lives and impacted thousands more through her work as a nurse, first responder and educator. Ellen has been described by many as the kindest person making everyone feel like they were one of her children. Further emphasizing her servant's heart, she routinely brought homemade baked goods to her current and former students, friends and colleagues. She always had a sincere smile and welcoming heart, eager to help everyone – a true servant of the Lord."

She was born in Chattanooga to Iva Louise Payne and John Elmer Thornburg. She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1970 and went on to earn her Bachelors of Science at Middle Tennessee State University in 1974. In 1975 she earned her Paramedic license from Chattanooga State. She then graduated from the Erlanger Baroness School of Nursing in 1982.

Ms. Geeslin also worked as a RN at the Erlanger Baroness Hospital Emergency Department, at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as a Nurse Consultant, and for the Hamilton County Department of Education as a school nurse for Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider registering as an organ donor, something near and dear to her heart. Monetary contributions in her memory can be made to the SEEMSDA scholarship fund. (www.seemsda.org) Checks can be made out to: Southeast EMS Directors Association. Mail to: 1301 Riverfront Parkway Suite 209 Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Arrangements are under the care of Chatttanooga Funeral Home North Chapel, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

Grateful EMTs are expected to line the streets as the body is returned to Chattanooga and at the downtown service.