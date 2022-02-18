1 More COVID Death In Hamilton County And 80 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 80 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 120 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 96,778.

There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,058. It is reported the death was a white male, age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 151 in Hamilton County, down from 156 on Thursday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 40 Hamilton County inpatients and 25 patients are in ICU, up from 24 on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 93,572, which is 97 percent. There are 2,148 active cases, compared to 2,395 on Thursday.