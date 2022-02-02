Austin Garrett Receives Endorsement Of IBPO Local #673 In Sheriff Race; Raises $143,573

Sheriff candidate Austin Garrett has received the endorsement of the IBOP Local #673.

The chief deputy to Sheriff Jim Hammond is the only sheriff candidate thus far.

He reported he has raised $143,573 for the race.

In the Endorsement Letter from the IBPO Local #673, the group said, “The International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673, would like to proudly announce their endorsement of Austin Garrett for Hamilton County Sheriff.

“Since starting in his leadership role in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Garrett has led the implementation of several programs within the Hamilton County Sheriff Office to include the Body Worn Camera deployment, educational programs within the jail, partnerships that address mental health in the community. And the complex transition of the Hamilton County Jail.”

Chief Deputy Garrett stated, “Receiving the endorsement and support of the IBPO, which is comprised of men and women who protect this community every day, is incredibly humbling. It has been a privilege to serve alongside them as chief deputy, and I look forward to the honor of serving them and the community as their sheriff.”