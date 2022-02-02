 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Austin Garrett Receives Endorsement Of IBPO Local #673 In Sheriff Race; Raises $143,573

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Sheriff candidate Austin Garrett has received the endorsement of the IBOP Local #673.

The chief deputy to Sheriff Jim Hammond is the only sheriff candidate thus far.

He reported he has raised $143,573 for the race.

In the Endorsement Letter from the IBPO Local #673, the group said, “The International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673, would like to proudly announce their endorsement of Austin Garrett for Hamilton County Sheriff.

“Since starting in his leadership role in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Garrett has led the implementation of several programs within the Hamilton County Sheriff Office to include the Body Worn Camera deployment, educational programs within the jail, partnerships that address mental health in the community. And the complex transition of the Hamilton County Jail.”

Chief Deputy Garrett stated, “Receiving the endorsement and support of the IBPO, which is comprised of men and women who protect this community every day, is incredibly humbling. It has been a privilege to serve alongside them as chief deputy, and I look forward to the honor of serving them and the community as their sheriff.”


A woman on Market Street called police, wanting to speak to an officer or supervisor to give second-hand information she obtained from an attorney. She said a lawyer she is friends with was contacted

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Police Blotter: Woman Has Second Hand Info From Attorney Of Possible Crime; Irate Couple At BMW Dispute Price

A woman on Market Street called police, wanting to speak to an officer or supervisor to give second-hand information she obtained from an attorney. She said a lawyer she is friends with was contacted by a man after he believed he "clipped" a person with his mirror in Chattanooga. The attorney declined to represent him, believes the officer. The attorney wanted the man's information

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate's willingness to take this challenge for their district and

Roy Exum: Got Hoodwinked

I think I just got hoodwinked in a most wonderful way and, to understand it, you've got to know it all started when I let my guard down last month and confided that I've never believed in New Year's Resolutions. I'm a private sort, never complaining about the bad nor languishing in the good, so to share a deep-seated "want to" is a quite a step. And a 'step' is what I wanted.

Tennessee Keeps Home Record Perfect With Victory Over Texas A&M

Shooting 57 percent in the second half and boasting five players who scored in double figures, the No. 22 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M, 90-80, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (15-6, 6-4 SEC) was in rhythm all night shooting the basketball, making 29-of-57 (.509) from the floor and 11-of-26 (.423) from 3-point range. The second half

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Use Toughness To Erase 13-Point Arkansas Lead

One of the highlights of Tennessee's performance against Arkansas Monday night was destined to a lowlight. Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 center who does her best work somewhere around the rim, went down on the court to save the basketball, shoveling the ball from under the basket to guard Jordan Walker, who was out on the wing. Walker went to her knee and then scrambled to her


