Lodato Has $6,350 For Campaign For General Sessions Judge, While Incumbent Lila Statom Gets $114,465, Including Her $25,000 Loan

Joseph Lodato has received $6,350 in his raise to unseat General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom.

Judge Statom reported $114,465 in contributions. That includes $25,000 she loaned to the campaign.

Lodato gifts include $1,600 from Natalie Cropp and $1,000 each from Bill Speek and Gayle Lodato.

Contributions to the Statom campaign include $1,600 from Steve Jacoway, Kristen Williams, Misty Harris, Harry Spillman, Garnett Decosimo, Katelyn Statom, Pam Massingill, Randy Massingill, Katie Massingill, Jimmy Hudson, Susan Raschal, Zachary Statom, Erika Ballard, Don Godsey, Joyce Godsey, Ronnie Barnes, Zach Wamp, and Rob Headrick.

$1,500 from John Smith, Tracy Smith, and Rick Bankston.

$1,000 from Laura Bible, James Longshore, Gina Dhanani, Mary Coleman, Amy Thomas, Steve Anderson, William Bible, John Thomas Decosimo, James Thomas, Mike Walden, Lisa Carkner, Glenn Morris, Mark Warren, Cory Phillips, Karen Schaerer, Shannon Stephenson, Christina Lane, Darlene Brown, Becky Cope-English, Fred Decosimo, Becky Farmer, Hal North, Lee Davis, Bryan Hoss, Susan Elliott Rich, John Spann, and Jason Rogers.