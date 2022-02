Tennessee Averages 19 COVID Deaths And 13,760 Cases Per Day From Jan. 23-29

The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 1,866,676 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 13,760 cases per day from Jan. 23-29.



There have been 22,574 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 19 per day from Jan. 23-29.



The state currently has 3,284 people hospitalized from the virus, with an average of 36 per day from Jan. 23-29.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 12,108 million.



There have been 1,660,221 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 89 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 4,326 cases, up 165; 43 deaths



Bradley County: 31,292 cases, up 1,811; 357 deaths, up 12

Grundy County: 3,666 cases, up 186; 67 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 7,950 cases, up 562; 116 deaths



McMinn County: 15,201 cases, up 1,176; 213 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 3,117 cases, up 212; 48 deaths



Polk County: 4,326 cases, up 241; 52 deaths



Rhea County: 9,237 cases, up 475; 138 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 3,773 cases, up 163; 62 deaths



Knox County: 116,195 cases, up 7,137; 1,166 deaths, up 34



Davidson County: 179,964 cases, up 7,356; 1,485 deaths, up 33



Shelby County: 225,074 cases, up 7,492; 2,935 deaths, up 55