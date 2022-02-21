Georgia Has 126 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,735 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 126 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,275.

There are 2,735 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,904,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,794, which is an increase of 327 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,273 cases, up 26; 118 deaths



Chattooga County: 5,224 cases, up 10; 108 deaths



Dade County: 2,480 cases, up 3; 25 deaths



Walker County: 13,303 cases, up 37; 171 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,165 cases, up 30; 369 deaths, up 2