Georgia Has 126 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,735 New Cases

Monday, February 21, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 126 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,275.

There are 2,735 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,904,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,794, which is an increase of 327 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,273 cases, up 26; 118 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,224 cases, up 10; 108 deaths

Dade County: 2,480 cases, up 3; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,303 cases, up 37; 171 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,165 cases, up 30; 369 deaths, up 2


Police Blotter: Man Sleeping In Car At Mechanic Shop Has Permission; Woman At Speedway Says Man Still Celebrating His Birthday Tried To Touch Her Rear

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 57 More Cases; Lowest Number Of ICU Patients Since Nov. 15

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping In Car At Mechanic Shop Has Permission; Woman At Speedway Says Man Still Celebrating His Birthday Tried To Touch Her Rear

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 57 More Cases; Lowest Number Of ICU Patients Since Nov. 15

Opinion

The Hamilton County Republican Party Has A Nepotism Problem

Roy Exum: No, Not $408 A Year

Sports

Dan Fleser: Swimmers Are Highlight Of UT Week

Mocs Club Baseball Walks Off Crimson Tide

