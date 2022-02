Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK

2407 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COTTERMAN, MAURICE DALE

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COX, JAMES LLOYD

3909 ROSSVILLE BLVD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DANIEL, NICHOLAS SANCHETZ

6236 MICASA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

5315 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



GARRETT, TARIQ MUHAMMAD

2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043106

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW

105 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



GUGLIEMINO, JAMES C

810 FEDERAL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HAYS, SHAWN CALLAWAY

6864 VILLA TER OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KLAER, LEE WALTER

2427 KINGSLEY DRIVE NE MARIETTA, 30062

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MANUS, MARTY EUGENE

7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCKINNEY-TWIX, ELISA HOPE

907 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID

7310 STANIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PETERSON, CARRIE ANN

1305 GADD RD APPRT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POOSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHOPLIFTING



PIERCE, CURTIS W

786 SAMPLES CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBINSON, CLIFFORD LEON

1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041111

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RUSSELL, ANTHONY LEE

1711 HEATHER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TOWNSEND, ADRIANNA L

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063227

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



VAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN

114 CHAMPION ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



VELAZQUEZ BONILLA, JESSY

4503 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WILLIAMS, WALTER EDWARD

2008 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING



WILSON, LUCAS MENDEZ

3105 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071802

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



YANES, OSMIN

3534 PROSPECT CHURCH ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



YOUNG, MALIK TRAYVON

3208 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)