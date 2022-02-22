Georgia Reports 77 More COVID Deaths And 902 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 77 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,352.

There are 902 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,905,790 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,955, which is an increase of 161 since Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 12,282 cases, up 9; 118 deaths



Chattooga County: 5,226 cases, up 2; 108 deaths



Dade County: 2,481 cases, up 1; 25 deaths



Walker County: 13,319 cases, up 16; 172 deaths, up 1

Whitfield County: 27,178 cases, up 13; 369 deaths