Hagerty Blames Biden For Russia's Further Invasion Into Ukraine

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, on Tuesday released the following statement after the Biden Administration denounced the beginning of Russia’s "further invasion" of Ukraine.

 

He said, “I strongly and unequivocally condemn Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. America needs to lead the world again with strength and resolve. With the White House now stating that the invasion has begun, I hope President Biden, as he has promised, moves immediately to respond with swift and severe economic consequences against Russia, including far-reaching primary and secondary sanctions, now that Putin has crossed Biden’s ‘red line.’ Russia, armed with formidable conventional forces and the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, is undermining international peace and security, and potentially emboldens other authoritarian powers to follow its path. In particular, Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, with their sights set on Taiwan, are closely watching what happens. 

 

“The invasion could have been deterred. But the road to Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine was paved by months of concessions and lack of resolve from the Biden Administration and some European nations in the face of Putin’s growing aggression. From the day President Biden took office, he has handed Putin gift after gift. The Biden Administration made the decision to give Russia strategic space and roll back the Trump Administration’s pressure in the naïve hope that Putin would moderate his behavior. It extended the New START arms control treaty without any new conditions to constrain Russia’s rapidly modernizing nuclear arsenal. It failed to strongly and decisively respond to the hacking of America’s Colonial pipeline. It ended America’s Keystone XL Pipeline and drilling on federal lands, thereby helping to increase prices in energy markets and giving oil-and-gas-exporting Russia a windfall. It also refused to fully enforce bipartisan congressional sanctions that would have ended Putin’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Russia will wield as a geopolitical energy weapon against European nations for generations. And it emboldened authoritarian regimes around the world with the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

 


February 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Falls Into River; Someone Damages Beam On Parking Structure At Comfort Inn

An officer assisted a man and a woman on Riverside Drive. The woman was wet and in visible physical distress. She said she was sitting on the edge of the pier near the water and, when she attempted to stand up, she slipped and fell into the river. The man said she was in the water approximately 10 minutes before he could get her out. EMS checked the woman on scene, however she denied ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN 727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COLLIER, MICHAEL DEJUAN 1400 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County RECKLESS DRIVING ... (click for more)

Megan, Keep Up The Good Work - And Response (3)

Roy Exum's criticism of GPS's new Head of School, Megan Cover, is laced with misogynistic vitriol. After mocking Ms. Cover's efforts to facilitate modern conversations around race and gender, he suggests she instead tell students to "tighten their uniform belts." Mr. Exum's perspective on the proper education for girls is so disturbing, I am genuinely concerned for the women in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS Souls Speak Out

When I learned there are a significant number of parents who are concerned with the political direction that Girls Preparatory School appears to be moving, I discovered a growing number of parents who are ready for some answers. On Tuesday of this week I wrote a story, “How ‘Woke’ is GPS?’ and yesterday my computer’s in-box darn near filled up. My comments and observations were ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on the ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Named Naismith Player Of The Week

After two double-doubles, a combined 62 points, 10 3s and a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line – not to mention leading Kentucky to three wins – University of Kentucky senior Rhyne Howard has been named the national player of the week by the Naismith Trophy. Howard was brilliant in all three Kentucky games last week, starting with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, ... (click for more)


