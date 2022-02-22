Matt Hullander Announces Kevin Beavers And Hoyt Samples As Campaign Co-Chairs

Long-time conservative leader Hoyt Samples and veteran Kevin Beavers have agreed to serve as co-chairs for the Matt 4 Mayor team, county mayor candidate Matt Hullander said.

Kevin Beavers serves as senior vice president of public relations at Transcard, a digital payment company based in downtown Chattanooga. The Army veteran is the incoming president of the Military Officers Association, a graduate of West Point and former department head of the Military Science Department at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, member of the American Legion and team member of Team Red, White and Blue.

Mr. Hullander said, “Kevin Beavers represents a new generation of community leader with a strong emphasis on service to his country. His active participation with veterans in our community along with his highly technical skillsets will provide me with valuable insights as we plan for the future. I am honored to have Kevin join our team as co-chair.”

“Being a part of Matt’s leadership team is an honor and I’m excited about the days ahead. Matt’s campaign is not only focused on winning, but also on preparing for an administration that will lead us into the future. I’m honored to pay a role in this team’s success,” said Mr. Beavers.



Mr. Samples is the founder of Samples, Jennings, Clem & Fields law firm. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and received his law degree from the University of Cincinnati. In addition, he is a 33° Sovereign Grand Inspector General Emeritus in Tennessee and is a member of the Chattanooga Scottish Rite. He and his family are active members of Ridgedale Baptist Church.

Mr. Hullander noted, “Hoyt is a community leader who is able to provide strategic counsel that is based on years of experience as a leader in our local Republican party. Hoyt’s experiences in all sorts of political climates will be invaluable as we move forward and I’m honored to have his leadership.”

Mr. Samples said, “Hamilton County has a strong track record of electing officials with conservative principles and traditional values. As I think about the candidates in this race, Matt is the one candidate who can reach across generational lines as well as neighborhoods to lead our County. It’s an honor to be named to this position and I’m confident that if Matt wins in May, Hamilton County will as well.”

Mr. Hullander stated, “I am proud of the tone set by our campaign. We’ve stayed focused on our race, focused on local issues and focused on staying positive. To do less would be a disservice to those I hope to represent and I’m looking forward to the weeks ahead that will lead us to a victory at the polls on May 3.”

The primary race for Hamilton County Mayor will be held on May 3. The general election follows on Aug. 4 with winners being sworn into office in September.