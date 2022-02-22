 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Matt Hullander Announces Kevin Beavers And Hoyt Samples As Campaign Co-Chairs

Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Kevin Beavers, Matt Hullander and Hoyt Samples
Kevin Beavers, Matt Hullander and Hoyt Samples

Long-time conservative leader Hoyt Samples and veteran Kevin Beavers have agreed to serve as co-chairs for the Matt 4 Mayor team, county mayor candidate Matt Hullander said.

Kevin Beavers serves as senior vice president of public relations at Transcard, a digital payment company based in downtown Chattanooga. The Army veteran is the incoming president of the Military Officers Association, a graduate of West Point and former department head of the Military Science Department at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, member of the American Legion and team member of Team Red, White and Blue.

Mr. Hullander said, “Kevin Beavers represents a new generation of community leader with a strong emphasis on service to his country.  His active participation with veterans in our community along with his highly technical skillsets will provide me with valuable insights as we plan for the future.  I am honored to have Kevin join our team as co-chair.” 

“Being a part of Matt’s leadership team is an honor and I’m excited about the days ahead.  Matt’s campaign is not only focused on winning, but also on preparing for an administration that will lead us into the future. I’m honored to pay a role in this team’s success,” said Mr. Beavers.

Mr. Samples is the founder of Samples, Jennings, Clem & Fields law firm. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and received his law degree from the University of Cincinnati.  In addition, he is a 33° Sovereign Grand Inspector General Emeritus in Tennessee and is a member of the Chattanooga Scottish Rite. He and his family are active members of Ridgedale Baptist Church.

Mr. Hullander noted, “Hoyt is a community leader who is able to provide strategic counsel that is based on years of experience as a leader in our local Republican party.  Hoyt’s experiences in all sorts of political climates will be invaluable as we move forward and I’m honored to have his leadership.”  

Mr. Samples said, “Hamilton County has a strong track record of electing officials with conservative principles and traditional values.  As I think about the candidates in this race, Matt is the one candidate who can reach across generational lines as well as neighborhoods to lead our County. It’s an honor to be named to this position and I’m confident that if Matt wins in May, Hamilton County will as well.”

Mr. Hullander stated, “I am proud of the tone set by our campaign.  We’ve stayed focused on our race, focused on local issues and focused on staying positive.  To do less would be a disservice to those I hope to represent and I’m looking forward to the weeks ahead that will lead us to a victory at the polls on May 3.”

The primary race for Hamilton County Mayor will be held on May 3.  The general election follows on Aug. 4 with winners being sworn into office in September. 


February 22, 2022

Earl Freudenberg: Luther Would Have Turned 100 On March 9

February 22, 2022

Mayor Kelly Laments Loss Of Shannon Fuller

February 22, 2022

Fellow Workers Honor Captain Ellen Geeslin, The 1st Female Paramedic In Tennessee


If Chattanooga radio legend Luther Masingill were alive today he would be nearly 100 years old. Luther, who died Oct. 20, 2014, would have been a century old this coming March 9. I was ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday expressed his sympathy for the family of Shannon Fuller, Zarzours restaurant owner who died Monday afternoon. He said, "Ginny and I send our heartfelt condolences ... (click for more)

Captain Ellen Geeslin was devoted to serving others and touched countless lives, according to Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Syler. Chief Syler said the 69-year-old dedicated her life to Emergency ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Earl Freudenberg: Luther Would Have Turned 100 On March 9

If Chattanooga radio legend Luther Masingill were alive today he would be nearly 100 years old. Luther, who died Oct. 20, 2014, would have been a century old this coming March 9. I was sitting at my computer imagining what his radio broadcast would sound like if he were still on the air so I decided to write down some of my Luther memories. Luther holds the record of being ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Laments Loss Of Shannon Fuller

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday expressed his sympathy for the family of Shannon Fuller, Zarzours restaurant owner who died Monday afternoon. He said, "Ginny and I send our heartfelt condolences to Shannon Fuller’s family, and to the many thousands of Chattanoogans who eat, laugh and live life together at Zarzour’s Cafe, as we join you in mourning her loss. "Shannon took a chance ... (click for more)

Opinion

Megan, Keep Up The Good Work - And Response (2)

Roy Exum's criticism of GPS's new Head of School, Megan Cover, is laced with misogynistic vitriol. After mocking Ms. Cover's efforts to facilitate modern conversations around race and gender, he suggests she instead tell students to "tighten their uniform belts." Mr. Exum's perspective on the proper education for girls is so disturbing, I am genuinely concerned for the women in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How ‘Woke’ Is GPS?

When it was first learned that Chattanooga’s Girls Preparatory School had picked a woman from Wilmington, Delaware, as its hastily-hired ‘Head of School,’ the general consensus of the alumnae was “Heaven help us all … The last thing GPS needs after the last debacle is some ‘woke’ soul stirring up a mess.” Apparently Megan Cover, this in her initial year at the famed all-girls ... (click for more)

Sports

#17 Tennessee Takes On Missouri On The Road

The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team plays its second straight road game Tuesday, taking on the Missouri Tigers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Tuesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analysis) will ... (click for more)

"A Magnet For The Ball" - Addie Grace Porter Is A Playmaker For UTC

Before every free throw, five or perhaps six players jostle for positioning. In the rare (or sometimes not so rare) occasion the freebie goes awry, they want to be ready to either end the possession or give it new life. These players tend to be the largest of the bunch, giants who slam together and trade blows like trees in a windy storm. Winning this confrontation is often dependent ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors