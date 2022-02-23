 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Police Blotter: Woman Falls Into River; Someone Damages Beam On Parking Structure At Comfort Inn

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

An officer assisted a man and a woman on Riverside Drive. The woman was wet and in visible physical distress. She said she was sitting on the edge of the pier near the water and, when she attempted to stand up, she slipped and fell into the river. The man said she was in the water approximately 10 minutes before he could get her out. EMS checked the woman on scene, however she denied medical transport multiple times. She was given multiple blankets to keep warm and the officer transported them back to the man’s vehicle where he then took her home.

* * *

An anonymous person called police and asked them to check on a man on Haven Circle, as he has several health issues. An officer arrived, knocked on the door, and spoke with the man. He said he was fine.  The officer called the anonymous person back and let her know that the man was fine.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road said a white male came into Firebox Grill at 7025 Shallowford Road and began to cuss and yell at him. Officers were unable to identify the suspect. The man said the same man came into the store and broke items prior to this date.

* * *

While patrolling on Wilson Street, searching for stolen vehicles, an officer found a vehicle that was unlocked and no keys were found with it. No significant property was recovered from the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to Ault Towing and Sandy Springs PD was notified of its recovery.

* * *

A Mobil employee at 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr. said a regular customer entered the store and asked if he could purchase beer without an ID. The employee said after he was told no he took approximately seven or eight beers out of the cooler and left the store, past all points of sale.

* * *

While on routine patrol on Northbrier Circle, an officer saw a silver Nissan Altima with dark window tint and a bullet hole in the front passenger side fender. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver was identified. He initially lied to the officer when asked if there were any weapons inside the car. The driver eventually said there was a handgun in the back seat. The officer asked the driver to step outside of the car while the officer removed the firearm until the traffic stop was finished. The officer found the firearm inside a yellow satchel under the passenger seat. The firearm was a loaded Springfield XD9 9MM handgun. Inside the yellow satchel was a small clear baggie with marijuana residue. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and was unable to find anything illegal. The firearm was released back to the driver. He was given a verbal warning for the tinted windows.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop on a silver Volvo with no tag on Shallowford Village Drive. Police spoke with the three occupants who said they were leaving the Microtel. Police ran the driver and the passengers, as well as the vehicle through NCIC with no return. Police were given consent to search the vehicle and nothing was found.

* * *

Police responded to a damaged property accidental at 40 Highway 153 southbound. Once on scene, officers spoke with a man who said a cone flew off the back of a pickup truck and caused damage to his vehicle. Officers observed damage to the front bumper.

* * *

On officer on routine patrol saw a green Honda parked in a turn-around at the Lookouts stadium at West 3rd Street and Power Alley. The officer received a call before checking out the car. The officer returned and the car was still parked in the turn-around unoccupied. The area where the car was parked is a No Parking Zone. The officer ran the tag and VIN to see if the vehicle was stolen, which it wasn’t. The officer was not able to speak with the driver.

* * *

An officer responded to a theft from a semi-trailer on Kinsey Drive. A man said someone got into his and his daughter's vehicles. He said his wallet was taken out of his vehicle but nothing was taken out of his daughter’s vehicle. The man said he is not sure if anything else was taken but will call back if there is. He said the vehicle was unlocked.

* * *

A man staying at Hamilton Inn at 6860 Lee Hwy. told police he was staying in a room when their Cadillac alarm sounded. He said he rushed outside to find the passenger-side rear window was broken. He said he didn’t see anyone else in the parking lot at the time. He doesn’t believe anything was taken, due to the alarm.

* * *

Police were called to Comfort Inn and Suites at 2341 Shallowford Village Dr. where an employee said someone hit the hotel's metal beam that leads up to the 2nd-floor parking area. He said the beams were welded to the concrete wall, but when it was hit, it ripped the beam off the wall. The man said management would follow up with insurance for repairs.


