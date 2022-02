Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COLLIER, MICHAEL DEJUAN

1400 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING



COOPER, QUINTARRIUS DAUSHAUN

4521 REDLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



CUNNINGHAM, DYLAN COLE

35 REGINERATION WAY TALKING ROCK,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOBBS, LAITH ALAN

2414 GLENDON AVE #13 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



EZELL, TAKERIA GERLISHA

2305 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FITTEN, RICHARD JOE

1907 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HEMPHILL, KASHAI J

2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HICKMAN, MONTRELL

3213 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HOLLOWAY, JEREMIAH LEE

129 E LEGION CIR PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



JACKSON, BRITTANY CHARDAY

1685 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOHNSON, JAMES EDWARD

2611 WALDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)



KNIGHT, TYRIUNA

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063225

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LAWRENCE, KEITH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054566

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LOCKHART, DUSTIN LEE

9825 FIELDCRESTDRIVE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCCROSKEY, PORSCHE MARIE

6847 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY

103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE

510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MOYLAN, KAETLYN BRIANNA

230 SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374156430

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MURR, BRODY LYNN

8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MURRAY, CHARLES DAVID

622 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MYHAN, MELISSA JANE

307 STARGAZE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PHILLIPS, JILLIAN MICHELLE

344 ROGERS LANE LAYFETTE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ROBINSON, ISAIAH EUGENE

7004 S DENT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



ROLLINS, EMANUEL LAMAR

709 SUMMITT AVEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOL.

ORDER OF PROTECTIONSKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT1329 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, AMY DAWN1918 ROLLING BROOKE DR. CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, KEVIN TODD2016 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041426Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYBURGLARYSMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 373416913Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTACKS, BRIAN JACOBHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STUDIMIRE, BREANNA810 RONOAK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLESULLIVAN, CURTIS JEROME1989 CHESHIRE BRDG RD NE APT 1521 ATLANTA, 303245057Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTSUTTLES, KEUNTE KAYSHAWN1219 E 25TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASUTTLES, TRIN VILLA4145 RINGGOLD RD. LOMENACQUE APTS D72 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeHARASSMENTSWAFFORD, JAMES CRAWFORD7517 DENT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSWALLOWS, TAMARA YEVETT7201 CAMPBELL ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, STEPHANIE MARIE102 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 307415201Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATREJO, CYNTHIA ANN2414 LYNDON APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARVILLALOBOS, MARIANA BARAJAS207 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000WALKER, TAMEISHA LASHAY2512 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, JOSHUA RYAN3221 GENEVA TRL APT H6 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)