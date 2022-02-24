Jury Finds Not Guilty In School Rape Case

A jury of 12 found Romalace Williams not guilty of rape after a two-day trial, and then five hours of deliberation.

“This young man got expelled from school, and he hopes to go back to high school and get his degree and is a smart and good kid,” defense attorney Charles Wright said. “This has ruined his life, but I’ve counseled with him and told him that you determine your life in the long run.”

In 2018, a 17-year-old Williams was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on the stage at Brainerd High School. Defense attorney Wright argued that his client had consensual intercourse with the victim.

He argued that Williams was the victim of a judicial system that gives the benefit of the doubt to the accuser.

During Wednesday’s testimony, the prosecution team of Miriam Johnson and Andrew Coyle established that Williams lied to the court, jury, and investigators during the last four years. However, as his attorney said, the jury did not find this to be enough to prove he was guilty.

“Obviously, it was not substantial enough,” attorney Wright said. “He did make some contradictions in different places, but the facts of the case and the facts of the incident and having sex, did not fit her story.”

Williams told the jury that the alleged victim initiated intercourse and that she consented to the act. He also said she consented multiple times.

“I’m elated. I’ve been practicing law for 40 years, and I’ve never been so emotionally tied up with a client,” attorney Wright said. “This fella has had this over his head for three-plus years. It’s just terrible. This is a good kid who got tied up in this, and I’m elated for him.”

