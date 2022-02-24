 Thursday, February 24, 2022 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Funeral Service For Shannon Fuller Will Be March 5

Thursday, February 24, 2022
Shannon Fuller
Shannon Fuller

Funeral services for Zarzours restaurant operator Shannon Cerise Lawson Fuller will be Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 3210 Social Circle, Chattanooga.

 

Ms.

Fuller, 57, died last Monday after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer.

 

She requested donations to be made in her honor to the Humane Educational Society or Hospice of Chattanooga.   

 

Her parents were Elmer “Slick” Lawson and Kirby Mooney Lawson.

 

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Joe “Dixie” Fuller, brother Scott Lawson of Dallas, stepmother Susan Bedford of Spokane, Cindy Fuller Thomas (Butch), Paul Fuller (Elizabeth), Dr. David Fuller, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. 


Ms. Fuller was born in Nashville and moved to Chattanooga with her husband Dixie in 1997. She quickly became the vital face of Zarzour’s Cafe, which has been continually operated by Dixie’s family since 1918.  


Her family said, "Despite our longing to know, we cannot know what death brings. Yet, we can choose to believe, and to remember those who have died. Of Shannon, remember:


"She was genuine. She was kind. She was tough. She was tender-hearted. She was true. She made friendships across age, circumstance, color, and station. She was loving. She is loved and will be missed. Love is inexhaustible." 



February 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Apple Watch; Woman's Lost Purse From Walmart Is Recovered

February 24, 2022

Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 1,430 New Cases

February 24, 2022

Hamilton County Has One More Coronavirus Death, 46 New Cases


A woman on O’Neal Street told police she wanted her Apple watch back from another woman. The first woman said she gave the watch to the other woman to hold because someone stole the other woman’s ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,530. There are 1,430 new cases reported on Thursday, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 46 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 70 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,070. There was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Apple Watch; Woman's Lost Purse From Walmart Is Recovered

A woman on O’Neal Street told police she wanted her Apple watch back from another woman. The first woman said she gave the watch to the other woman to hold because someone stole the other woman’s Apple watch. The second woman said she attempted to send the woman $100 for the watch but she refused to take it. * * * While on patrol on East 27th Street Court, an officer saw a ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 91 More COVID Deaths And 1,430 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 91 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,530. There are 1,430 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,908,613 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 107,271, which is an increase of 164 since Wednesday. Here are the numbers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Russia's Invasion Of The Ukraine Is Not Good

2:55 a.m., Feb. 24, 2022: Russia's invasion of Ukraine Having taught political science at UTC, confidently, this is not good. In addition to lives and infrastructure, it will also cause economic dilemmas in the USA and around the world. We can begin to see it immediately, and by the time we all wake up this morning. Especially at the gas pump. Chances are, it will draw ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS, Volume II

Many years ago I had a small sign tacked above the carriage of my Royal manual typewriter that read: “Great stories begin with powerful elements of human emotion,” and, lordy, is that ever the truth. Last weekend I got word a considerable number of parents at the Girls Preparatory School were deeply concerned over what they felt was the liberal direction the all-girls school ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: We'll All Miss Mickey Dearstone

While the pandemic had distanced me from the University of Tennessee sporting events I write about in this space, it has brought me closer to Mickey Dearstone. Take your blessings where you find them – and when. This one came just in time. Dearstone has been the radio voice of the Tennessee women’s basketball team for the past 23 seasons. He announced his retirement this ... (click for more)

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors