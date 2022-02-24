Funeral Service For Shannon Fuller Will Be March 5

Funeral services for Zarzours restaurant operator Shannon Cerise Lawson Fuller will be Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 3210 Social Circle, Chattanooga.

Ms. Fuller, 57, died last Monday after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer.

She requested donations to be made in her honor to the Humane Educational Society or Hospice of Chattanooga.

Her parents were Elmer “Slick” Lawson and Kirby Mooney Lawson.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Joe “Dixie” Fuller, brother Scott Lawson of Dallas, stepmother Susan Bedford of Spokane, Cindy Fuller Thomas (Butch), Paul Fuller (Elizabeth), Dr. David Fuller, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ms. Fuller was born in Nashville and moved to Chattanooga with her husband Dixie in 1997. She quickly became the vital face of Zarzour’s Cafe, which has been continually operated by Dixie’s family since 1918.

Her family said, "Despite our longing to know, we cannot know what death brings. Yet, we can choose to believe, and to remember those who have died. Of Shannon, remember:

"She was genuine. She was kind. She was tough. She was tender-hearted. She was true. She made friendships across age, circumstance, color, and station. She was loving. She is loved and will be missed. Love is inexhaustible."