Bradley County Sheriff's Office Body Scanner Leads To Discovery Of Hidden Fentanyl And Methamphetamine

Friday, February 25, 2022

  • Christopher Pugh


Following an arrest executed by the Tenth Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force on Thursday, inmate Christopher Pugh was transported to the Bradley County Jail to be booked on a previous federal narcotics related warrant and additional local drug charges. 

 

When Pugh arrived to the jail, he was routinely questioned and denied possessing any prohibited items.

Upon completion of a body scan and thorough image analyzation by BCSO Corrections Officer Bryan Kelley, a mandatory secondary search was conducted. During the search, approximately 200 suspected fentanyl pills and 9 total grams of suspected methamphetamine were found hidden on his person. The seized narcotics were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab for further chemical analysis. 

 

The body scanner was first introduced in September of 2021 and allows for every person booked into the Bradley County Jail to be checked for any contraband, drugs, or weapons that may not be easily identified during an initial search, greatly contributing to the overall safety of inmates and jail staff. 

Christopher Pugh was additionally charged with possession of Schedule II Methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II Fentanyl for resale, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, and possession of Schedule VI Marijuana, with previous federal charges also included. He is currently being held at the Bradley County Jail with no bond. 

 

Sheriff Lawson said, “These findings highly support the intentions of integrating the body scanner and show its technological capabilities are a vital asset to our department. Additionally, we would like to acknowledge the excellent observation and training skills executed by BCSO Corrections Officer Bryan Kelley. Due to his outstanding work, the chance of potential overdoses in the jail over the weekend significantly decreased.” 

 

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office will continue our proactive efforts and collaboration with the Tenth Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, with intentions of making our community safer by seeking out those individuals who manufacture, sale, and use drugs and bring them to justice. 


February 25, 2022

