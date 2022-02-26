Police Blotter: Man With Distinctive Limp May Have Stolen Car; Truck Needing Repairs Is Mysteriously Towed Away

Dispatch told an officer a white male had just stolen a silver Honda Civic and was headed north on Lee Highway. The officer searched the area for the car but he was unable to locate it. The officer then responded to the scene of the crime and spoke with a man and woman. The man is the owner of the vehicle and the woman witnessed the man take it. They gave the officer the vehicle information. They said the driver's windshield was cracked, a Bart Simpson sticker was located on the windshield, and stars were on the front bumper. The vehicle had never been registered to the man and had a green temp tag on it. The man also said the tag for the car was inside the glove box. The officer entered all this info into NCIC. The woman said she believed the suspect was a homeless man who frequents the area and has a distinctive limp.

* * *

An officer was called to Wilkesview Drive to assist a man in retrieving his property. He said his ex-girlfriend was in possession of a vehicle that belonged to him. He was requesting an officer to talk to her to retrieve the keys. When the officer ran the registration, both the man and ex-girlfriend were equal owners of the vehicle. The officer told the man police could not make her give him the keys because she was an equal owner. The man left the scene.

* * *

A man on Sequoia Drive called police and said someone got into his vehicle during the night. He said there were no signs of forced entry and his wallet was taken.

* * *

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police she heard "Nadia" crying and yelling around the corner. The officer did not see anyone else in the area. The officer spoke with her son who said this is the third time she has called police because of stuff she is seeing and in reality they are not there. The son said they are fine and do not need police assistance.

* * *

A man called police and said he attempted to get gas at Mapco at 9101 Lee Hwy. After getting his card charged for $41.97, he attempted to pump the gas but it did not work. The man said he gave up after 30 minutes and requested a refund since he never got gas and was told by an employee they were unable to process a refund at the time. The man wanted this documented to dispute the charge with the bank.

* * *

A woman said she parked her car in the parking lot at 548 Cherokee Blvd. When she returned to her vehicle, she noticed some of her belongings that were supposed to be in the trunk of her vehicle were in the front passenger seat. She looked throughout her vehicle and noticed some things had been stolen. She is unsure how the suspects gained access. She was sure she locked her vehicle, furthermore, she said her car has a feature that automatically locks her doors if she has forgotten. There was no sign of forced entry into the vehicle. The officer looked for areas on her trunk to potentially lift fingerprints and was unsuccessful.

* * *

A woman on Cowart Street called police and said someone got into her vehicle and stole her purse with wallet and $1,000 worth of makeup she uses for work. She said there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to a disorder at Southside Social at 1818 Chestnut St. where a man had left the scene and was sitting in the passenger side of a Toyota Rav4. Police spoke with the man and the manager of Southside Social. The manager wanted the man to be trespassed from the property and to not drive home as he was intoxicated. Officers explained to the man he was not allowed back on the premises and then found his wife to drive him home safely.

* * *

An officer responded to an abandoned car on I-75 southbound. The white 2000 Cadillac was unoccupied with no registration plate on display and was parked on the right shoulder. The hazard lights were activated, however only half of the rear hazard lights were functioning. Upon further inspection of the car, the officer found that all the doors were left unlocked. Don Yates Towing arrived on scene and towed the vehicle to their lot at 2306-A East 23rd St.

* * *

An employee of Fulex at 2700 Riverside Dr. said her vehicle was damaged while she was at work. She said she found a big scratch on the driver’s-side back quarter-panel. She believes it could have been from another vehicle but there is no proof at this time of how the damage was done or if it was intentional. She said there have been no estimates yet.

* * *

A man on Bonny Oaks Drive told police he went inside an apartment and when he came outside again his car was gone. He said he didn't report it stolen because he thought it got towed. No tow report is showing for the car. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC as stolen. Police will attempt to make contact with an agency that can allegedly track the vehicle.

* * *

A man at the Mapco at 201 Browns Ferry Road told police a truck they own, a 1988 KW cabover, was towed away from the gas station parking lot. He said the truck has not been registered yet and it is his son's truck. The man said there was a problem with the truck's engine and he had to park it at the gas station. He said he got permission from the gas station to park the truck and work on it. The man said they were about to buy a new engine and replace it. When he came back for the truck it wasn’t there. The man said he went into the gas station and asked about the truck and they told him it was towed away and that it was recorded on the security camera. Police contacted the truck's owner and asked him if there was any repossession on the vehicle. He said there was no such thing and that the truck should not been towed by anyone. The owner said he wanted to report the truck stolen. He also said the keys were not in the truck at the time when it was towed. Police then spoke with the gas station staff to review the security camera footage, but the manager had left for the day and the footage couldn’t be seen without the manager. Police collected the information for the truck and entered it into NCIC as stolen.