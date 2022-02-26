Motorists Can Request "In God We Trust" Wording With Online Applications Of License Plates

Motorists making application online for the new Tennessee license plate at

now have the option to select either the standard license plate or a plate with the added wording, "In God We Trust."

County Clerk Bill Knowles said he suggested the program change with the state’s IT vendor due to many email requests asking for the ability to receive the In God We Trust plate when renewing online.

Mr. Knowles said, "The option has always been available to those renewing personally in the clerk's office or when applying by mail. I'm pleased that the online option is now available, not only in Hamilton County but in other Tennessee counties that offer online renewals."

In 2001 Mr. Knowles was the first County Clerk to introduce online renewals in Tennessee.