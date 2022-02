COX JAVAN LEVI B/M 25 FELONY OFFICER KIRBY POSS OF TOOLS FOR CRIME, THEFT BY REC STOLEN PROP, CONSPIRACY TO COM FEL

CHASTAIN ADRIANNA PAMELA W/F 23 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS POSS OF METH, NO PROFF OF INSURANCE, BURGLARY 2ND, THEFT BY TAKING

DENSON CHRISTOPHER JAMES W/M 25 FELONY DTF MATTHEWS POSS. OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, CONTEMPT OF COURT WARRANT

FIGUEROA JOSE NMN H/M 37 MISD GSP THOMAS OBSTRUCTION, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, NO INSURANCE, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 21-27:

Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Calls Police Twice; Caller Tells Man To Settle Out Of Court Or "Things Won't Go Well"

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 21-27

Police received a second request for help on Locust Lane at 10:22 p.m. A woman had texted dispatch saying she needed an officer out there, but did not respond when police tried to contact her. ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)