TD Bank Group Acquires First Horizon Corporation

TD Bank Group ("TD" or "the Bank") (TSX and NYSE: TD) and First Horizon Corporation ("First Horizon") (NYSE: FHN) on Monday announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for TD to acquire First Horizon in an all-cash transaction valued at US$13.4 billion, or US$25.00 for each common share of First Horizon. Through this financially compelling transaction, TD accelerates its long-term growth strategy in the United States by acquiring a premier regional bank with an aligned culture and risk-management framework.

"First Horizon is a great bank and a terrific strategic fit for TD.

It provides TD with immediate presence and scale in highly attractive adjacent markets in the U.S. with significant opportunity for future growth across the Southeast," said Bharat Masrani, group president and chief executive officer, TD. "Working with the First Horizon team, TD will build upon the success of its strong franchise and deliver the legendary customer experiences that differentiate us in every market across our footprint."

Following the closing of the transaction, Bryan Jordan, president and chief executive officer of First Horizon, will join TD as vice chair, TD Bank Group, reporting to Bharat Masrani and will join the TD senior executive team. He will also be named to the boards of directors of TD's U.S. banking entities as a director and chair. Mr. Jordan will continue to be based in Memphis.

"We have built a very strong business at First Horizon, and by joining forces with TD, we will create extraordinary value for our key stakeholders with a shared customer-centric strategy, enhanced scale and a broader product set for our clients. This is a true growth story," said Mr. Jordan. "We have long respected TD as a leader in U.S. banking and are confident that its continued and growing investments in our local markets will extend our long history of community support. Thank you to our First Horizon associates for their efforts and dedication to our clients and communities as we continue to deliver for them every day. We look forward to successfully completing this transaction and are excited to join TD."

"I am very pleased that Bryan and talented leaders from across First Horizon will join TD. Their deep customer and community relationships and proven success driving growth will be of tremendous value as we integrate our teams and deliver for the millions we serve," said Mr. Masrani.

Leo Salom, group head, U.S. Retail, TD Bank Group, and president and CEO, TD Bank, will lead the combined businesses.

"I am excited to welcome First Horizon's associates, leaders and valued customers to TD once the transaction closes. As one team, with complementary businesses, distribution channels and a shared culture of best-in-class customer service, we will chart the next phase of growth together," said Mr. Salom. "The Southeastern U.S. represents a tremendous opportunity for TD and the addition of First Horizon's commercial and specialty banking capabilities will position us as a leading national player in commercial banking. We will combine our resources and capabilities and continue to invest in the region as we focus on delivering the most differentiated banking experience in our markets."

On a pro forma basis excluding merger adjustments, TD's U.S. franchise will be a top six U.S. bank, with approximately US$614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 stores, serving over 10.7 million U.S. customers across 22 states; globally, TD Bank Group will have approximately C$1,841 billion in assets, with over 2,600 branches serving the needs of more than 27.5 million customers.

First Horizon is headquartered in Memphis, with assets of $89 billion as of December 31, 2021. First Horizon operates 412 branches and serves over 1.1 million consumer, business and commercial customers across 12 states. TD will benefit from First Horizon's strong regional presence, including leadership positions in Tennessee and Louisiana, additional density in Florida, the Carolinas and Virginia, and important footholds in the attractive Atlanta, Georgia, and Dallas and Houston, Texas markets.

Collectively, populations in First Horizon's markets are expected to grow approximately 50% faster than the U.S. national average, with some markets far exceeding that level, offering important future growth opportunities as TD invests in the region.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive at closing to TD's adjusted EPS and over 10% accretive to 2023E adjusted EPS on a fully-synergized basis. The transaction is expected to result in a fully-synergized return on invested capital of 10% in 20234. The purchase price represents a 9.8 times multiple of First Horizon's 2023E fully-synergized earnings and a 2.1 times multiple to First Horizon's estimated tangible book value at close. TD expects to achieve approximately US$610 million in pre-tax cost synergies equal to 33% of First Horizon's 2023E non-interest expense through a combination of technology and systems consolidation, and other operational efficiencies. TD expects to incur total merger and integration costs of US$1.3 billion primarily in the first two years following close.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of TD's 2023 fiscal year, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from First Horizon's shareholders and U.S. and Canadian regulatory authorities. If the transaction does not close prior to November 27, 2022, First Horizon shareholders will receive, at closing, an additional US$0.65 per share on an annualized basis for the period from November 27, 2022 through the day immediately prior to the closing. The transaction will terminate, unless otherwise extended, if it does not close by February 27, 2023.

TD expects to use excess capital on its balance sheet for the transaction, reflecting its robust capital and liquidity position. Concurrent with this announcement, TD separately announced that the automatic share purchase plan established for its normal course issuer bid will automatically terminate in accordance with its terms.

At close, TD's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is expected to be above 11%.

Based on First Horizon's December 31, 2021 balance sheet, the acquisition would add approximately US$55 billion of loans and US$75 billion of deposits to TD's balance sheet, and TD would expect to take a credit mark at close of US$880 million, or 161 basis points of loans.

In addition, TD has agreed to invest US$494 million in non-voting First Horizon preferred stock (convertible in certain circumstances into up to 4.9% of First Horizon's common stock) to support First Horizon's growth and franchise enhancement, including employee retention programs.