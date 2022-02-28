 Monday, February 28, 2022 32.0°F   patches fog   Patches Fog

Breaking News


City Prepares For $337 Million In Stormwater And Sewer Improvements

Monday, February 28, 2022

Work is underway to assemble multiple sources of funding to make much-needed stormwater and sewer infrastructure investments that will allow Chattanooga to grow and thrive, address overflows, and satisfy the terms of the city’s consent decree.

The city has multiple ongoing projects that, when complete, will mitigate overflows of Chattanooga’s sanitary sewer system into the Tennessee River.

Officials said, "In addition to the environmental benefits, these improvements will allow Chattanooga to continue to welcome new residents while protecting the Scenic City’s critical outdoor resources for future generations to enjoy."

The projects — which include stormwater storage, upgrades to Chattanooga’s wastewater plant, and the replacement of old equipment — are vital in helping the city meet the requirements of the consent decree which Chattanooga entered into with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the EPA some ten years ago.  

A consent decree is an agreement between the federal government and local government meant to correct a violation of federal law to avoid costly litigation. In this case, Chattanooga’s old and inadequate sewer system, which combined both sewage and the city’s often torrential rainfall into one combined system, was repeatedly overflowing into the Tennessee River, violating the federal Clean Water Act by contaminating the Tennessee River.

The needed repairs to the local sewer system were massive in scope and cost, many times the size of the city’s entire annual budget, so an agreement was reached between local and federal governments to spread the project over the course of 20 years. Chattanooga is roughly halfway through the project as of today.

Under the new funding plan, the city will move forward with a competitive application process that may award up to $186 million in extremely low-interest loans to finance several large projects related to wastewater infrastructure. Chattanooga is one of a select number of cities invited by the EPA to apply for these funds, available through the Water Infrastructure Financing Innovation Act (WIFIA), thanks to the city’s demonstrated commitment to proactively improving public health and protecting access to clean water.

Simultaneously, the city will also tap into a combination of other funding sources, including State Revolving Loan Funds and cash from its enterprise sewer fund, to fuel the remaining $165 million in improvements. 

“Chattanooga’s precious outdoor resources are its greatest competitive advantage, and innovative financing solutions like these are critical as we work to preserve our environment for future generations to enjoy,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “These low-interest loans, which are available to us thanks to our commitment to clean water, will allow us to make much-needed improvements, while maintaining low rates for Chattanooga residents.”

Specific projects funded by the plan include an oxygen plant replacement, a wet weather treatment upgrade, and a solids process optimization implementation at the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as a system-wide sanitary sewer overflow abatement program. 

To learn more about the city’s commitment to proactive and sustainable wastewater infrastructure improvements, visit clearchattanooga.com. Clear Chattanooga includes major upgrades and revisions to portions of the wastewater system, including pipe rehabilitation, pump station improvements, upgrades to Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant, and comprehensive operational audits.

For more information on the WIFIA low-interest loan program, see this fact sheet.


February 28, 2022

Trion Man Convicted Of Statutory Rape Of 15-Year Old Girl

February 28, 2022

Susan Harris Joins The Chattanooga Tourism Co. As Chief Operating Officer

February 28, 2022

Police Blotter: Arguing Couple Calls Police Twice; Caller Tells Man To Settle Out Of Court Or "Things Won't Go Well"


A Trion man was convicted for the July 2019 statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl. With dozens of potential jurors waiting outside the courtroom in Chattooga County Superior Court, Tommy Lee Prince, ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Tourism Co., the official destination marketing organization for Chattanooga and Hamilton County, announces Susan Harris will be joining the team as chief operating officer on ... (click for more)

Police received a second request for help on Locust Lane at 10:22 p.m. A woman had texted dispatch saying she needed an officer out there, but did not respond when police tried to contact her. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Trion Man Convicted Of Statutory Rape Of 15-Year Old Girl

A Trion man was convicted for the July 2019 statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl. With dozens of potential jurors waiting outside the courtroom in Chattooga County Superior Court, Tommy Lee Prince, 36, entered a last-minute guilty plea just prior to jury selection. “While we were completely ready for trial, the defendant took accountability for his actions and pled guilty,” ... (click for more)

Susan Harris Joins The Chattanooga Tourism Co. As Chief Operating Officer

The Chattanooga Tourism Co., the official destination marketing organization for Chattanooga and Hamilton County, announces Susan Harris will be joining the team as chief operating officer on April 18. Ms. Harris announced her resignation as president and chief executive officer for See Rock City, Inc. effective March 31. "We are in the business of inspiring people to visit Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Undecided For County Mayor

First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts. Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Why Are You Fearful?"

On Saturday morning we were bombarded with pictures, stories and tapes of Russian’s invasion of Crimea. We watched body bags being loaded onto carriers, the faces of those fleeing from Kyiv, the capital city, and we wondered where, oh where, will this chaos lead. A new Cold War, NATO troops drawing us into the fight, Russia attacking Miami? What, when, where? It seems not ... (click for more)

Sports

U.S. Soccer Selects Chattanooga Football Club To Host 2nd Round Of 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup At Finley Stadium

U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Championship. Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com . 23 Division ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Love Home Crowd

Tony Vitello sounded like a connoisseur of crowds in relating what his ears were telling him on Saturday. The Tennessee baseball coach had hustled over to Thompson-Boling Arena following his team’s game and grabbed a seat in the front row. From that perch, the sound of 21,678 tumbled down over him like an avalanche throughout the Vols’ 67-62 comeback basketball victory over ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors