Man Arrested After Leading Deputies On Dangerous Chase; Driving Toward Patrol Vehicle; Causing Truck To Wreck

A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a dangerous chase and at one point driving directly toward a patrol vehicle.

David Jacob Henegar was finally taken into custody after he caused a truck to wreck, then he crashed his vehicle into a pole on Dodds Avenue.

In the incident on Sunday, a deputy was at a convenience store on Hixson Pike when he noticed that a tag on a red Nissan Maxima was also registered to another vehicle.

After the deputy began to pursue the Maxima it briefly stopped, then the driver turned around and headed straight toward the deputy, who was able to get out of the way.

The driver sped onto Ely Road and began passing vehicles despite a double yellow line. The car went on various roads in the Hixson area recklessly until finally getting on I-24, authorities said. It exited onto Westside Drive, then went up Old Ringgold Road.

It made its way to Dodds Avenue where it caused the truck to strike a pole just before the Maxima also wrecked.

Henegar tried to run from the vehicle, while pulling out a large knife. Deputies were able to taze him.

He is charged with speeding, reckless driving, violating the light law, felony reckless endangerment, resisting a stop and frisk, failure to maintain lane, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.