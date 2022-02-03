 Thursday, February 3, 2022 52.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Was Roofied At Bar; Man Is Coughed On By Stranger

Thursday, February 3, 2022

A woman told police she went out to some local bars. She arrived at the final bar around 1 a.m. When she got there, she found that the establishment was heavily packed and she was waiting in line to get a drink at the bar. She said a taller male asked her if she was trying to get a drink and she told him that she was. She said that he did not work there and he was just trying to get her a drink. She said that was the only drink that she remembers ordering at that bar. She said that she can usually handle her liquor and she drinks heavily. She said that after that drink the only thing that she remembers was that she was outside texting someone to come and get her. She then called another friend to come and pick her up. After that call, she was told by her friend that they had to pick her up off the sidewalk and her knees were bruised up. The woman believes that she was roofied. She has spoken with the bouncer from another bar and he told her that he has picked several people up from the ground after they have been roofied at that bar and that is why he no longer works there. At this time, the woman said she did not go to the hospital and unless her condition worsens, she won’t go.

* * * 

Police were called to Auburndale Avenue where residents were having a party and having issues with guests blocking the street. With no unreasonable noise level, the officer assisted the residents to correct the parking violations with no issues. 

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a vehicle suspiciously parked in the Carver YFD Center at North Hawthorne Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police spoke with the driver who said she just finished giving someone an Uber ride and was just getting her belongings situated in the parking lot. The woman provided police of a receipt for her Uber ride showing that she did in fact just drop someone off. There was no illegal activity and the woman was very compliant and respectful with police. 

* * * 

Police responded to Barber Kings on Shallowford at 327 Shallowford Road on reports of property damage. Police spoke with the tenant who rents space at this location. He said when they left the building yesterday evening, there was no damage. Police observed multiple windows that were shattered and spoke to the owner of the property. The owner valued the windows in total at $2,000. 

* * * 

A man told police he got an alert text message and email from his credit card bank, Freedom Chase, that an illegal charge for $476.68 had been placed on his card's account at the Walmart on Gunbarrel Road. He’s not sure how the charge was done, whether it was online or by using a fake card in person with his card's number on it, because he has not lost his card.

* * * 

The office manager for Eagle Testing at 4015 Divine Ave. told police when they tried to start the company trucks they found that the catalytic converters were stolen from two trucks, a Ford F2S and a Ford F3S. They also found that there was a hole cut into the fence near the vehicles (valued around $500 of damage). The office manager reviewed the company's camera footage and found when the incident occurred and it showed two lights entering into the parking lot and going under the two trucks. The footage was not clear enough to identify the two parties, but it appeared that they were two men. She said the damage to each vehicle would be approximately $1,400 each. 

* * * 

A woman on Esquire Drive told police a second woman had not returned an iPhone she had taken. The woman said the phone had been purchased for her granddaughter and after the second woman drove the granddaughter home, she kept the phone. Police spoke with the second woman who said the phone had been misplaced but recently found and she would be returning it to the first woman. 

* * * 

Police encountered a man at 94 Northgate Mall Dr., who said he had recently started hanging around the area. He said he was homeless and had no place to go.

* * *

A caller reported a vehicle that was blocking a resident's driveway on St. Elmo Avenue. The vehicle was located and unoccupied. The vehicle had no tag displayed and the VIN returned to a Maryland address. The alley way was still accessible from West 44th Street and West 45th Street. The vehicle will be stickered and towed if not moved.

* * *

A disorder was reported at an apartment on Wilson Street. Police spoke with a woman who wanted a man to leave, due to an argument. The woman left without incident.

* * *

A man reported three homeless people were trashing his property at Fairfield Crossing Apartments, and he wanted them trespassed. Police spoke with the three, two men and one woman, and explained that all of them were trespassed and would be arrested if they return to the property.

* * *

A man told police he was standing in line at the Walmart Neighborhood Grocery store, 3901 Hixson Pike, with an unknown male. He said the unknown man left for a second and returned and aggressively said, "Excuse me." He said the man then, even more aggressively, said, "Excuse me, this is a COVID zone!" and coughed and then blew in his face. He told police he just wanted to document the incident in case he became ill.

 


